Seven Seas Entertainment began releasing the manga digitally and physically under its Ghost Ship adult imprint on December 14, and it describes the manga:. Down on her luck and pushing 30, Yuuna needs a plan to dig herself out from under her mountain of debt. Fortunately, she knows just the thing: Tamarowa, the famous reality television show where women compete for the right to marry into riches! She may not be the most well-connected contestant, or the prettiest, or the most provocative, but she's willing to do whatever it takes to thwart the competition and bag her man and his moneybags.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO