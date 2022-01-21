ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask is coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in February

Cover picture for the articleYou may recall that, yesterday, Nintendo announced that Banjo-Kazooie is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription service the following day. As promised, the game is now available, so the time has come for Nintendo to move on to the next Nintendo 64 game that is planned to...

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Kirby and the Forgotten Land file-size is just 5.8GB

One game which is sure to be a hit this year on the Nintendo Switch is the new 3D Kirby game, Kirby and The Forgotten Land, which looks set to sate the appetites of 3D platforming fans. We found out recently that the game will launch on 25th March and there will be a number of you who will choose to purchase the game digitally on the Nintendo Switch eShop. If that’s you, then you will be pleased to hear that the game will only take up a mere 5.8GB of console space or space on your micro SD card.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

The Nintendo Switch firmware has been updated to version 13.2.1

The Nintendo Switch has been receiving quite a few firmware updates in the past 6 months, and it has been more than a month since the last update had been released. So, it was only a matter of time before the first official firmware update of the new year was going to be released for Nintendo’s console.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

UK charts: Minecraft for Nintendo Switch is this week’s No.1

The latest physical UK charts have come through and there’s a re-entry at No.1 this week and it is Mojang and Microsoft’s popular Minecraft for the Nintendo Switch. Minecraft managed to knock the unstoppable Mario Kart 8 Deluxe off the top of the charts, which is a feat in itself. There are a total of four first party games in the top ten boxed software charts this week, which should please Nintendo UK. Here’s the GfK UK Boxed Top Ten for the week ending 15th January!
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

How To Cancel Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Online is an affordable and feature-packed online gaming subscription for your Switch. Like similar subscriptions on other major consoles, it’s true that the service is required to take your multiplayer games to the online arena. However, Nintendo has also included a variety of additional goodies for subscribers that help make the monthly or yearly cost of the service well worth it.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Europe: Next free trial for Switch Online is Terraria

Nintendo Europe has confirmed that the next free Game Trial for Nintendo Switch Online members will be Terraria. Nintendo Switch Online members can download the game right now and the week long Game Trial will kick off on 26th January. If you enjoy the game then you can usually purchase it at a slight discount. Those of you who have Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can also play Banjo-Kazooie which will be available tomorrow for subscribers via the Nintendo 64 app.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble revealed for Nintendo Switch (battle royale)

Bandai Namco has lifted the lid on an exiting new free-to-play battle royale video game featuring characters set in the world of My Hero Academia. The news of My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble was first revealed in Japanese gaming magazine Weekly Shonen Jump and it’s set to make its debut on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One consoles, and will feature 24 players duking it out in teams with the characters quirks (super powers). Bandai Namco have also announced that a closed beta test set will be happening in Japan on 2nd February until 6th February with the game set to launch later in the year. You can watch the overview trailer for My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble down below.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Kingdom Hearts Cloud Versions for Switch coming 10th February, demos available today

The official Kingdom Hearts Twitter account has announced the release dates for the Kingdom Hearts series of games for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. The classic Kingdom Hearts games will be Cloud Versions, as previously announced, which means that you will have to stream them on your Nintendo Switch system, so you’ll obviously need a consistent internet connection to play. The games which will be available include Kingdom Hearts HD , Kingdom Hearts 2 HD, and Kingdom Hearts 3, along with the various spin-off games. Playable demos of the games are available to try out now on the Nintendo Switch eShop, these are also Cloud Versions. Square Enix has also announced today that Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary celebration stream will be happening on 10th April.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection launches on Nintendo Switch this February

Ubisoft have announced the release Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection on Nintendo Switch and the pack will be out on 17th February 2022. The Ezio Collection includes Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed Revelations and two short films, Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Banjo-Kazooie Joining Switch Online Expansion Pack January 20th

Nintendo has announced the launch date for the original Banjo-Kazooie on the Switch Online Expansion Pack. Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers will be able to play the bear and bird’s first adventure on their Switch from January 20th 2022. Nintendo has also uploaded a trailer for the game which you can find below:
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Here’s what’s coming to Nintendo Switch this week

Nintendo has confirmed the full list of new games coming to Nintendo Switch this week. Over the next seven days, Nintendo Switch owners can grab side-scrolling tower defense game Duel Princess, action JRPG Eternal Radiance, and Pixel Game Maker Series Game Battle Tycoon. Also arriving this week is sci-fi adventure Astroneer, in which players can work together to build custom bases above or below ground, reshape the ground, explore a vast solar system, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Monster Hunter Rise for Switch and PC has now shipped 8 million copies worldwide

Capcom has announced today that the excellent Monster Hunter Rise for both Nintendo Switch and PC has shifted over eight million copies worldwide. The game launched as a timed exclusive on the Nintendo Switch in March last year and has recently arrived on PC. Sales should continue to grow at a decent pace as a brand new expansion for Monster Hunter Rise titled Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is out this summer on both platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Japan: Nintendo Switch sells 94,523 units this week and Mario Party Superstars remains No.1

The latest Japanese boxed-software charts have come through thanks to the video games sales tracking team at Famitsu for the week of 10th January, 2022 to 16th January, 2022. The Nintendo Switch family of systems remains the platform of choice in Japan shifting an additional 94,523 units and the entertaining Mario Party Superstars is once again the top boxed video game. The next entry in the Pokemon series, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is set to be released Friday, 28th January, so it will be interesting to see Switch hardware and software numbers then. For now, here’s the best-selling boxed software in the land of the rising sun:
VIDEO GAMES
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Legends Arceus details have leaked online due to early retail copies

The next step in the Pokemon franchise Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out next Friday and it certainly looks like an interesting direction for the popular series. It should be mentioned that some people have gotten their hands on retail copies over a week early and footage and details are swirling all over the internet. Some of those who have received copies of the game early are selling them on eBay for a high price. The PokeLeaks subreddit turned out to be the first port of call, as a single user began posting details about the game and then others began sharing information which suggests that numerous copies of the game are out there in the wild at present. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is officially out Friday, 28th January so it is going to be fairly difficult for fans to avoid spoilers.
RETAIL

