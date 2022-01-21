LAPD seeking help in 2021 assault case

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that MERVIN BAILEY, age 19, of New Orleans, was indicted by a federal grand jury for carjacking and violations of the Federal Gun Control Act on November 4, 2021. The indictment was unsealed on January 11, 2022. Specifically, BAILEY was charged with one count of carjacking, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2119; one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i), and one count of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(k).

