NHL

Nashville 5, Winnipeg 2

By Sportradar
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

Nashville311—5 First Period_1, Nashville, Tolvanen 6 (Benning, Tomasino), 4:43. 2, Nashville,...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Related
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
FanSided

Winnipeg Jets: Nikolaj Ehlers Injury News and Updates

Nikolaj Ehlers has been a key member of the Winnipeg Jets, but how often has he been injured during his NHL career?. Ehlers was drafted by the Jets as the ninth overall pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. This pick has paid off dividends as Ehlers has been a member of the Jets since the 2015-2016 season and is consistently one of their top performers.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winnipeg#Wpg#Nsh
MyChamplainValley.com

Middlebury Hall of Famer Kent Hughes ’92 introduced as Canadiens GM

The Montreal Canadiens have added even more local representation to its leadership. New Habs general manager and Middlebury alum Kent Hughes was formally introduced to the media at the Bell Centre on Wednesday afternoon, addressing reporters in both French and English. Hughes becomes the 18th GM in Montreal history, and spent the previous 25 as […]
NHL
KREX

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Marchand, Blidh Out For Winnipeg Game

The Boston Bruins will be without left winger Brad Marchand for Saturday afternoon’s game vs. the Winnipeg Jets at the very least. Marchand suffered an upper body injury in a dirty hit from behind into the corner courtesy of Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway in the second period of Thursday night’s home win over Washington. Hathaway was given a two-minute minor for interference on the play and Marchand will be out this weekend’s Saturday matinee.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Islanders 1980s dynasty star Clark Gillies dies at 67

Hall of Famer Clark Gillies, a stalwart on the New York Islanders' dynasty that won four straight Stanley Cup championships in the early 1980s, has died. He was 67. The Islanders announced Gillies' death Friday night, with team president and general manager Lou Lamoriello saying “the entire Islanders community is devastated by the loss.” The team did not say where Gillies died or provide a cause of death.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Grant's 2 goals lead Anaheim Ducks' 5-1 rout of Tampa Bay

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derek Grant scored two goals, John Gibson made 32 saves and the Anaheim Ducks emphatically snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Kevin Shattenkirk and Vinni Lettieri had a goal and an assist apiece, and...
NHL
arcticicehockey.com

Preview and GDT: Winnipeg Jets vs. Boston Bruins

Does anyone else miss the days when all Saturday games were on CBC and you never had to check? Just me? Okay, the Winnipeg Jets are playing the Boston Bruins in a matinee game this afternoon. Prior to the game, Blake Wheeler was activated from IR and Nikolaj Ehlers was placed on LTIR. The player who kneed Ehlers was suspended for two games for his actions.
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Sabres win 6-3, hand Flyers 11th straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Skinner, Tage Thompson and Peyton Krebs each scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres handed Philadelphia its 11th consecutive loss with a 6-3 victory over the Flyers on Saturday. Philadelphia’s skid (0-8-3) matches the Arizona Coyotes and New York Islanders for the longest in the...
NHL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Barkov lifts Panthers past Canucks 2-1 in SO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Aleksander Barkov scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 Friday night. Sam Reinhart scored in regulation for Florida, and Spencer Knight stopped 27 shots in the win. The Panthers are 10-1-1 in their last 12 games.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

What your team is thankful for: Winnipeg Jets

In the spirit of the holiday season, PHR has been taking a look at what teams are thankful for as the season approaches the midway mark. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Winnipeg Jets as we wrap up our series.
NHL
bluebombers.com

“It was a no-brainer. Winnipeg will be my home forever.” | Winnipeg is home for Stanley Bryant

Deep down, Stanley Bryant didn’t want to be anywhere else and couldn’t picture himself anywhere else other than in Winnipeg and with the Blue Bombers. Still, as automatic as his return to the club seemed – he officially signed a one-year extension on Friday – when a guy is just weeks from Canadian Football League free agency the temptation is always there to sniff around and see what the market might offer.
FOOTBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Sorokin, Nelson lead Islanders to 4-0 win over Coyotes

NEW YORK (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 17 shots for his fourth shutout of the season, Brock Nelson scored twice and the New York Islanders beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Friday night. Scott Mayfield had a goal and an assist, and Austin Czarnik also scored to help the Islanders...
NHL

