Dallas, TX

Female officer recognized as Dallas “Officer of the Month”

By Press Release
 2 days ago
DALLAS, TX – Dallas Police Officer Sarah Sandoval was named January’s Officer of the Month by the Meeting Professionals International at a luncheon that was held at The Warwick Melrose Hotel. She was recognized for the hard work, tenacity...

