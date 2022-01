At Michigan State, Sunday, 1 p.m. Gophers update: How will Minnesota respond to a 56-point loss to Iowa that is tied for the second-biggest loss in program history? That answer could give a clue for the rest of the season. The Gophers have lost two straight Big Ten games after winning three of the previous five. Minnesota is 1-3 vs. Michigan State under Whalen, 0-2 at East Lansing. G Sara Scalia was the only Gophers player to finish in double figures vs. the Hawkeyes, something she has done in nine straight games. PG Jasmine Powell was held scoreless for the first time in her college career. The Gophers hit a season-low four three-point shots on 19 attempts.

