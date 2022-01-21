Bowling Green sustains 'embarrassing' 91-66 defeat to Akron

BOWLING GREEN — “Embarrassing.”

With many questions floating around the program’s legitimacy as a contender in the Mid-American Conference — especially following a second-half debacle against Toledo on Saturday — BGSU had an opportunity to continue to steer the car back on its tracks after a win at Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

If Thursday’s game could have been considered a “must-win,” BGSU entered a week short-handed and had an opportunity to build more momentum heading into a winnable game during the weekend.

Akron guard Bryan Trimble, Jr., didn’t get that memo, and BGSU might have forgotten about it.

Trimble shot the lights out of the Stroh Center for 33 points, as the Zips routed Bowling Green 91-66 in an ugly showing by the Falcons.

After the game, when asked to describe his team’s performance, BGSU star forward Daeqwon Plowden faintly exclaimed one word without additional context: “Embarrassing.”

It was reaffirmed by head coach Michael Huger.

“I agree with that, 100 percent embarrassing,” Huger said. “It was embarrassing just because of the energy and the effort that we put forth on the defensive end. No matter how hard you preach and say what we need to do in order to win, we have the blueprint to win, and we do what we’re supposed to do, we win games. When we don’t, we lose. It’s as simple as that.”

The loss pushes BGSU (9-9 overall, 2-5 MAC) to 11th place in the conference’s standings behind eighth-place Eastern Michigan (2-3 MAC), ninth-place Ball State (2-4), and 10th-place Central Michigan (1-2).

Bowling Green began on a 6-0 scoring run in the opening 1:53, led by a pair of buckets from Plowden. That burst led to a timeout by Akron coach John Groce.

The Zips (11-5, 4-2 MAC) regrouped and took a 19-18 lead with 12:02 to play in the first half. Trimble made three 3-pointers and a free throw, as Akron made 6 of 9 shots and 4 of 4 free throws after the early timeout.

Trimble had 21 points on 6 of 10 shooting by halftime. He finished the game by making 10 of 14 shots from the field, all on 3-point attempts.

“A guy going for [33], there’s not too much you could’ve done,” Plowden said. “That guy got whatever he wanted. We just got to come back and be better next time.”

But it wasn’t just about Trimble going off for his career-high. BGSU sustained lapses on the defensive end, and the team noticeably lacked hustle. On the offensive end, it was a flurry of contested shots and a lack of ball movement.

“You lose like this because we think it’s about scoring and it’s about the offense and not the defense,” Huger said. “They played on both ends of the court. They defended, and they scored. That’s the difference in the score right there, because they played both ends of the court. We’re a work in progress. We’re still working, and we have the chance to be really, really good, but we got to figure out a lot of things before we can get to that point.”

Bowling Green turned the ball over 13 times and had four assists as a team. Akron committed six turnovers and dished out 15 assists. BGSU shot 35.8 percent from the field to Akron’s 52.5 percent.

The Zips blasted BGSU in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Akron outscored the Falcons 28-15 and made 11 of 14 shots from the field to BGSU’s 6 of 17. Trimble made four 3s over that stretch.

Plowden paced the Falcons with 20 points, and he grabbed seven rebounds. His third bucket, a tip-in slam in the first half, moved him ahead of Joe Faine for 17th on BGSU’s all-time scoring list. He finished the game with 1,424 points, which are three shy of tying Shane Kline-Ruminski for 16th.

Myron Gordon followed with 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting for Bowling Green. Josiah Fulcher (10 rebounds) finished one point short of a double-double. Joe Reece had seven points in 11:13 of playing time after a two-game absence.

The Falcons played without starting guard Kaden Metheny for the fourth straight game, and reserve Cam Young missed Thursday’s game. BGSU was out six players against Toledo, and Reece and Metheny did not play Tuesday. BGSU is at Western Michigan on Saturday, which is the lone team behind the Falcons in the MAC standings at 0-6.

“We had injuries and guys out and different things like that, and getting guys back,” Huger said. “We get Matiss [Kulackovskis] and Josiah back on Monday. They didn’t practice, and had to go in and play. Couldn’t practice yesterday, because it’s [a] one-day prep for Akron. You can’t have them on the court for an hour and a half trying to get that right, and somebody gets hurt and you’re back in the same situation.

“It’s the same thing [on Friday]. We got to have one-day prep for Western [Michigan], and then we got to go up there and try to compete like heck to win the game.”

Ali Ali had 15 points for the Zips. Xavier Castaneda made 5 of 7 free throws and finished with 14 points. Enrique Freeman (10 rebounds) was also one point shy of a double-double.