UNCG tops ETSU 56-38

Jan. 20 – Greensboro Coliseum – Greensboro, N.C. Overall thoughts after the 72-64 win over UNCG. "It was an interesting game. They play really hard and they play really good defense. They have a good defensive team with a good system. Their perimeter defenders are good. I wouldn't want to play them. We turned it over a lot, early especially, and then we kind of cleaned that up in the end. It was a true SoCon road game. We challenged the guys to do it on their own and we turned it around. We did some winning things."

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO