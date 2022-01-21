Luke Combs & Wife Nicole Expecting 1st Baby Together: ‘This May Be the Best Year Yet’

Shutterstock

Luke Combs & wife Nicole Combs just shared several sweet photos to announce their big news: they’re expecting a baby together!

Luke Combs and wife Nicole Combs are expecting their first child! The couple posed for a series of gorgeous photos to share the news and they were shared by both Luke and Nicole to their respective Instagram pages. “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring!” Luke captioned the photos you can see here. “Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride,” he concluded his statement, tagging his wife.

The country singer and the mommy-to-be got close amid an ocean backdrop for the first shot, as Nicole cradles her growing baby bump with her left hand and Luke held up an ultrasound photo of their forthcoming “lil dude.” The next photo gave fans an even closer look of the ultrasound while the couple posed in the third photo in the series on a park bench below a gorgeous treescape.

Luke Combs & Nicole Combs pose at The 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards (Shutterstock).

Five-time CMA Awards winner Luke met just as his music career was taking off, so she’s been with him through and through, on tour, at award shows, and more. Luke proposed to Nicole in Nov. 2018 after more than two years of dating and the couple walked down the aisle on Aug. 1, 2020 in Southern Florida. Hurricane Isaias threatened to ruin the big day, but luckily, it went off without a hitch. “Yesterday was the best day of my life,” Luke gushed on Instagram at the time. “I got to marry my best friend. “I love you Nicole Hocking. Here’s to forever.”

“I had a pretty solid feeling that I was going to cry,” Luke later admitted, of his wedding day. “But I didn’t know I was gonna cry that much, but I ddi. I was like doubled-over crying guy.” The wedding took place on the beach, and was smaller than expected due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Luke revealed that he and his bride had to cut 70% of their guest list due to the coronavirus regulations put in place at the time. “At the end of the day, that ended up not mattering because it was still really beautiful and it was really everything that I wanted it to be,” he gushed.