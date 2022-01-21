ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia ABC announces all stores will open at noon

By Will Gonzalez
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Likz5_0drberIN00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has announced that, starting Monday, Jan. 24, each of their 395 stores will adjust their opening hours to noon until further notice.

According to a release from ABC, the change in hours is a result of staffing issues in stores across the state.

All stores’ closing hours will remain the same.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
Richmond, VA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy