Virginia ABC announces all stores will open at noon
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has announced that, starting Monday, Jan. 24, each of their 395 stores will adjust their opening hours to noon until further notice.
According to a release from ABC, the change in hours is a result of staffing issues in stores across the state.
All stores' closing hours will remain the same.
