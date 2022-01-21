ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, NY

Avon rallies to take down Cal-Mum 56-49

By Carl Jones
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MMBrj_0drbee4A00

AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — After trailing 33-23 late into the second, the Braves would go on a 17-0 run through the third quarter to retake the lead and never look back.

Cal-Mum started fast taking a 22-15 lead into the second quarter. Alex Carnes was the engine behind the attack scoring all nine of his points in the first quarter.

The Raiders began the second with the same energy taking as big as a 12 point lead halfway through the quarter. With 2:44 remaining in the half, Kyle Wade would score a layup to make it a 33-23 ball game.

After that bucket, the Braves switched to a 2-3 zone defense and it worked to perfection. Avon would go on a 17-0 run that lasted through halftime until the late third quarter.

Zach Colvin dropped nine points in the third to help the Braves take a 45-42 lead into the fourth where Avon would pull away late to secure the win.

Colvin led all scorers with 19 points while his teammate Lee Hartke pitched in 11 points. Wade led the way for the Raiders with 13 points.

With the win, Avon moves to 10-2 on the season and will hit the road to take on Letchworth on Friday, January 21th. Cal-Mum suffered their second loss of the season dropping to 11-2. The Raiders will travel to York to face the Knights the same evening.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Jaw-dropping stat lines headline this week’s Section V Best

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Livonia’s Kylie Buckley could not be stopped this week averaging 31 points and 17 rebounds in a 3-0 week for the Bulldogs. On January 18th, Buckley recorded 28 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 7 blocks and 6 steals in a win over Odyssey. Standout performers from Victor, Lyons, Waterloo and Hilton […]
LIVONIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Avon, NY
Sports
City
York, NY
City
Avon, NY
News 8 WROC

Bills lose assistant GM Schoen to Giants

Schoen spent the past five years as the Bills’ assistant GM and now takes over as the Giant’s head of football operations after Dave Gettleman retired following the end of the 2021 season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Raiders#Knights#Rochesterfirst
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

Syracuse man charged with Bank fraud in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man from Syracuse has been arrested for allegedly cashing a forged check at the Bank of Utica. In June of 2021, the Utica Police Department received information that someone stole several checks from Carlo Massi Distributors while they were being transported to businesses […]
UTICA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy