Avon rallies to take down Cal-Mum 56-49

AVON, N.Y. (WROC) — After trailing 33-23 late into the second, the Braves would go on a 17-0 run through the third quarter to retake the lead and never look back.

Cal-Mum started fast taking a 22-15 lead into the second quarter. Alex Carnes was the engine behind the attack scoring all nine of his points in the first quarter.

The Raiders began the second with the same energy taking as big as a 12 point lead halfway through the quarter. With 2:44 remaining in the half, Kyle Wade would score a layup to make it a 33-23 ball game.

After that bucket, the Braves switched to a 2-3 zone defense and it worked to perfection. Avon would go on a 17-0 run that lasted through halftime until the late third quarter.

Zach Colvin dropped nine points in the third to help the Braves take a 45-42 lead into the fourth where Avon would pull away late to secure the win.

Colvin led all scorers with 19 points while his teammate Lee Hartke pitched in 11 points. Wade led the way for the Raiders with 13 points.

With the win, Avon moves to 10-2 on the season and will hit the road to take on Letchworth on Friday, January 21th. Cal-Mum suffered their second loss of the season dropping to 11-2. The Raiders will travel to York to face the Knights the same evening.

