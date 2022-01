“They love Fayetteville. [Briles] didn’t want to leave to begin with. The money that was offered from Miami was a crazy amount.”. That was one of the first items I was told as Razorback offensive coordinator, Kendal Briles, became a candidate for the same position with the Hurricanes back in late December. Despite the heat the he may take for play calling at times, Briles is definitely needed inside the locker room and on the field for Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO