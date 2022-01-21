ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Fire breaks out at Spartanburg Co. home

By Robert Cox
SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – Firefighters are battling a fire at a home on Fairforest Road Thursday night in Spartanburg County.

Video from the scene shows heavy smoke pouring from the house near New Cut Road.

Dispatchers said the fire broke out around 10:30pm.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

