ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Purdue beats Illinois in Nancy Fahey’s 1,000th career game

By Bret Beherns
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=010ipi_0drbeDQf00

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Aaliyah Nye scored a team high 19 points, with De’Myla Brown adding 12 and Jayla Oden pitching in 11, but Purdue beat Illinois 89-67 Thursday night at State Farm Center in the 1,000th career game for Illini head coach Nancy Fahey. The Hall of Fame coach has won most of her 778 games at the Division III level with Wash U, before coming to Illinois. In her more than three decade career, Fahey has a lifetime college record of 778-222.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: The Kofi-less struggle is real

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCIA) — In episode 105 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 81-65 loss at Maryland Friday night without Kofi Cockburn, who did not make the trip to College Park, still in concussion protocol. Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kofi-less-struggle-is-real/id1495074631?i=1000548648939
COLLEGE PARK, MD
WCIA

LIVE! No. 17 Illinois visits Maryland without Kofi Cockburn

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WCIA) — Illinois and Maryland are playing for the second time in 15 days Friday night but this time, the 17th-ranked Illini won’t have their All-American and National Player of the Year candidate on the court. Kofi Cockburn did not travel with the team to the east coast on Thursday, left in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Zylon Crisler commits to Illini football, second JUCO OL in Class of 2022

WCIA — Illinois football is adding more size and depth to its offensive line, with Zylon Crisler committing to play for the Illini next season. Crisler is 6-foot-7, 350-pound recruit out of Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, who also had an offer from Southern Miss. Crisler is the second junior college offensive lineman to pledge […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champaign, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Champaign, IL
Basketball
Champaign, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
State
Illinois State
Champaign, IL
College Sports
Local
Illinois College Sports
WCIA

Donny Navarro enters transfer portal

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois receiver Donny Navarro entered the transfer portal on Friday, becoming the second player this week to announce he’s in search of a different school for next season. Navarro was fourth on the team with 17 receptions last season for 167 yards. The former walk-on from Valparaiso was also the primary punt […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

HS scoreboard (1-20-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from high school basketball on Thursday night including Mattoon girls’ 86-19 win over Urbana, with Loyola signee Mallory Ramage breaking the Green Wave single game scoring record with 43 points. GIRLS’ BASKETBALL Mattoon 86, Urbana 19 Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 50, Cerro Gordo-Bement 26 Olympia 58, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 27 Springfield 65, Southeast 52 BOYS’ […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Full Court Friday (1-21-22)

WCIA — Highlights and scores from Full Court Friday on January 21st including video wins from Monticello, St. Joseph-Ogden, Unity, St. Thomas More, Centennial, Tuscola, Southeast and in girls’ basketball the Salt Fork Storm win the Vermilion County tournament. Oakwood takes third, plus the Sacred Heart-Griffin girls get a win at City in Springfield. VERMILION […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Rauch wins Athlete of the Week

CLINTON (WCIA) — Kaitlyn Rauch is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The Clinton senior recently scored her 1,000th career point and is leading the Maroons this season to a 21-4 record so far and the top seed in the upcoming Central Illinois Conference tournament. Seeing all her hard work pay off was rewarding […]
CLINTON, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
Nancy Fahey
WCIA

Andre Curbelo reflects on journey back to the court after post-concussion related issues: “When you go through a tough injury like this you think of the worst”

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Andre Curbelo has checked into a game hundreds of time in his career but going to the scorer’s table in the first half on Monday against No. 4 Purdue is a moment he won’t soon forget. “I could’ve cried, easily I could have cried,” Curbelo said on Thursday. “I was crying on […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WCIA

Danville HS changes policy for athletic events due to COVID-19

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville High School is having some changes when it comes to athletic events and activities… According to Danville High School Athletic Director Mark Bacys, all events and activities will be limited to three spectators per participant. Bacys said each player or participant will be given three tickets to hand out to […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Project Athletes aims to create a safe after school activity

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One Champaign organization is hoping to provide a safe place for 3-8th graders. “My favorite part is that you get faster and stronger,” Donnie Monahan.  It’s called Project Athletes, an after-school program that offers conditioning and strength training. It targets low income or high-risk youth. “To improve athletic ability for children […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#De Myla Brown#The Hall Of Fame#Division Iii#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

New Concussion innovation

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — There are a number of ways someone can be affected by a concussion. Student-athletes have been a big concern because they can have a lot of long-lasting impacts on a person’s developing brain. Pediactrict doctor at OSF in Peoria Adam Cross said, “It can be anything from poor performance in school, poor […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Talent show to be part-virtual

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville talent show will have expanded watch-from-home access amid nationwide COVID concerns. Danville’s Got Talent is set for 6:30 p.m. on February 4th at the Fischer Theatre. Organizers expect the venue to be at 25% capacity to allow for distancing. Performers, staff, and sponsors – but not the public – […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

UIUC community mourns loss of former dean

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The U of I is mourning the loss of a beloved dean. Former dean Clarence Shelley died. He took on a number of roles over the years, from dean of students, to special assistant to the chancellor. He played a major role in “Project 500,” which was the university’s first big […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bright Spot: January 21

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can find pictures and videos at news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 9 p.m. on WCIX WCIA 3 News at 10 p.m.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Police Chief announces his retirement

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana police chief Bryant Seraphin is taking off his badge for the last time in March. Seraphin said, “When I started this 27 and a half years ago I simply wanted to catch bad guys.” Flash forward almost 30 years and Seraphin’s mindset changed. “It was about trying and not fully […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Village may add license plate readers

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet police want to be the latest area department to add license place readers to its crime-fighting tool-belt. Police chief Mike Metzler has applied for grant money to buy nine of the devices. They would cost $2,500 per reader per year. Metzler said if he can’t get the grant money, he’ll […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Popular food truck opens storefront in Illini Union

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A popular food truck or “trailer” in Champaign-Urbana has just found a permanent home. Today’s grand opening saw a massive line wrapping around the new storefront. “Just BEE Acai” is now open for business inside the Illini Union in Urbana. Their menu is full of healthy food options like fruit smoothie […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

WCIA

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy