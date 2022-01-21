Purdue beats Illinois in Nancy Fahey’s 1,000th career game
CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Aaliyah Nye scored a team high 19 points, with De’Myla Brown adding 12 and Jayla Oden pitching in 11, but Purdue beat Illinois 89-67 Thursday night at State Farm Center in the 1,000th career game for Illini head coach Nancy Fahey. The Hall of Fame coach has won most of her 778 games at the Division III level with Wash U, before coming to Illinois. In her more than three decade career, Fahey has a lifetime college record of 778-222.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
