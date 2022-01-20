ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg High School's girls basketball team pushes No. 1 Geneseo into overtime but falls

By Matthew Wheaton, Galesburg Register-Mail
 1 day ago
GALESBURG — The Galesburg High School girls basketball team went toe-to-toe with Geneseo on Thursday night in a Western Big 6 Conference affair at John Thiel Gymnasium.

The Silver Streaks trailed 24-15 at the intermission, were down 36-30 after 24 minutes of play, and they ended up tying things up at 43-all towards the end of regulation against the Maple Leafs to send the game into overtime.

Sophomore Kiarra Kilgore drained a 3-pointer with 3:28 left in the extra four minutes to give the Streaks a 46-43 lead but they wouldn't score again in the contest, and Galesburg fell to Geneseo 51-46.

Kilgore ended up fouling out with 2:24 remaining in OT, and the Streaks' offense went stagnant with her on the bench.

Senior Kammie Ludwig sealed the victory for the Maple Leafs (23-0, 8-0), who are ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, at the free throw line, and she did so in the final 12 seconds.

With her team ahead 47-46, Ludwig sank a pair of free shots with 11.2 seconds left in the free period, and she made two more free throws with 7.2 seconds left to put Geneseo up 51-46.

Ludwig finished with a game-high 26 points, and junior Danielle Beach chipped in a dozen points for the Maple Leafs.

Kilgore contributed a team-high 22 points, and she had 11 rebounds. Senior Abby Davidson finished with 12 points and seven rebounds for Galesburg (17-6, 5-4) in the defeat.

Senior Abby Lingafelter had six points and 12 rebounds, and senior Kadynce Lydic netted six points for the Streaks.

Matthew Wheaton can be reached at (309) 315-6073 or at mwheaton@register-mail.com. Follow him on Twitter @matthewlwheaton

