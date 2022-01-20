Madison boys basketball comes back to top Erie Mason

MADISON TWP. — Madison’s Anthony Nieto knew he only had one quarter to play Thursday and the Trojan freshman made it count.

A new rule went into effect last year that allows prep basketball players to appear in as many as five quarters in a single day. That means players that play in four quarters in the junior varsity game can play one quarter when the varsity game rolls around. Nieto’s one quarter came in the second Thursday.

He scored six points, had two rebounds and two steals and gave Madison a boost just when it needed it.

The Trojans went on to beat Erie Mason in a Tri-County Conference upset, 55-52.

“He sparked us,” said Madison coach Erik Thompson. “He only had one quarter and he made it count. He hustled and got after it on defense. He showed us the way.”

Erie Mason scored 17 in the first quarter and had 35 points by halftime. The second half was a different story. Madison gave up 17 points over the final 16 minutes and Alex Langenderfer, who had 19 points in the first three quarters, was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

Madison was down by as many as 17 points.

“I’m really proud of how they played defense,” Thomspon said. "The kids battled and battled and boxed out and the important thing is we didn’t turn the ball over. The fourth quarter was a lot about possessions and making field goals.”

Mauricio Nieto had 14 points and six rebounds in the biggest scoring game of his career. Austin Burciaga had 10 points and five steals. Dominic Regalado and Alex Murry both had five rebounds.

Madison is 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the TCC. Erie Mason is 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the TCC.

Onsted 69, Blissfield 44: At Blissfield, Ayden Davis disrupted the Blissfield offense and dominated inside on offense for the Wildcats

His two 3-pointers, both on in-bounds plays, were a bonus as the 6-9 sophomore scored 22 points to lead Onsted to the Lenawee County Athletic Association win.

“Inside, Ayden probably played his best game defensively,” said Onsted coach Brad Maska. “He made it very difficult for them inside. He did a great job offensively, too. He can hit those, and our guys do a great job of finding him. We have kids with high basketball IQs. They executed those plays very well.”

Onsted broke open a 2-2 game by going on a 13-0 run in the first quarter. J.T. Hill scored on an in-bounds play to make it 12-2 and Davis hit his first triple to make it 15-2.

Blissfield battled back in the second quarter, pulling within 10 points with 1:10 left in the half as Elliott Strahan, Chase Collyer, Owen Smith and Noah Schnoor each found the bottom of the basket.

The Wildcats, however, rebounded to close out the first half on a run then scored the first 10 points of the second half – including another Dave 3-pointer – to put the game out of reach.

“The first three minutes of the third quarter we didn’t score and they went on that run,” said Blissfield coach Gary Sullivan. “That didn’t help.”

Sullivan was impressed with Davis, especially his footwork.

“Most people don’t realize how good his footwork is,” Sullivan said. “He is just so smooth. He gets in the right spot at the right time and works hard to get open and gain the advantage.”

In addition to the 22 points by Davis, Dayton Henagan scored 19. Aidan Paquin added eight points and Harry Moore had seven.

“Our kids played with a lot of energy,” Maska said. “That run put us in a good position. We’ve had kids battling coughs and things all week, but it didn’t show tonight.”

Smith led the Royals with 15 points and was the only player on the team to reach double digits.

“We struggled to score,” Sullivan said. “That’s going to happen to us some games.”

Onsted improved to 12-0 on the season and 6-0 in the LCAA. Blissfield slipped to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the LCAA.

Britton Deerfield 70, Sand Creek 68: At Sand Creek, the Patriots had two players score 20 points and won in double overtime.

Nico Johnson scored 25 points for BD (6-2, 3-2 TCC) while Logan Shiels scored 20 and Mason Mueller added 10.

Sand Creek’s Tylan Waltz scored 43 points, which one point shy of the single game Sand Creek record held by Bill Roback. It’s the second 40-point scoring game for Waltz this season.

“We played great,” said Sand Creek’s Joe Long. “We had four varsity players missing. I brought up some junior varsity players, who played a lot. Both teams battled hard. It was a fun game.”

Sand Creek falls to 1-8 overall and 0-3 in TCC play.

Ida 58, Clinton 44: At Clinton, Ida has a two-game winning streak after starting the week without a win.

Thursday’s win came by holding Clinton to 13 field goals. Grant Stockford led Clinton with 17 points while Jalsen Stelzer scored 11 for the Redwolves (5-4, 3-3 LCAA).

Columbia Central 38, Hudson 37: At Brooklyn, Hudson dropped a one-point game to the Golden Eagles, ending a two-game win streak.

Hudson had its lowest offensive scoring output of the season.

Ambrose Horwath led Hudson with 13 points while Blake Tremaine scored eight.

Hudson is 3-7 overall and 1-5 in the LCAA.

Whiteford 81, Morenci 55: At Morenci, the Bulldogs were shorthanded and lost to the Bobcats, who received some votes in the first Associated Press Division 3 poll of the year.

Bryson Bachelder scored 21 points and Landon Mansfield had 19. Jacob Reincke added 11 for the Bulldogs (3-5, 0-3 TCC).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Columbia Central 55, Hudson 22: At Hudson, the Tigers lost for the fourth time of the season.

Keely Hinzman led Hudson with nine points, five rebounds and three blocked shots.

Hudson (6-4, 3-4 LCAA is back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Ida.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Madison boys basketball comes back to top Erie Mason