ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Search on for humpback whale entangled in debris off Hawaii

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XEFOU_0drbe4ZN00

A marine mammal rescue team is looking for an adult humpback whale entangled in debris off the coast of Hawaii.

First responders removed about 2,000 feet (600 meters) of heavy-gauge line from the animal over the weekend when it was off the island of Kauai The Garden Island newspaper reported. Authorities detached most of the gear but weren't able to get all of it off before the whale moved on.

Officials plan to try to find the whale and clear more line from it as conditions permit. They will study the removed gear to try to determine what it is and where it came from.

Large whales can become entangled in active or abandoned fishing gear or other ropes and lines in the ocean. The drag from debris can cause whales to use more energy to swim. It can also make it harder for them to feed, potentially leading to starvation. The debris can also injure the animals and trigger infections.

The entangled whale was emaciated, light-colored and rough-skinned, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. It had patches of rust-colored whale lice, indicating it was distressed.

Graham Talaber, who lives in the community of Koloa on Kauai, noticed rope and a dark spot in the water while filming green sea turtles from with a drone-mounted camera on Sunday. After 10 to 15 minutes of hovering over the area, his worries were confirmed when he saw a humpback at the end of a big net.

“It’s just right there, right in front of you, this massive, bus-size animal struggling for its life,” Talaber said. He asked his father to alert NOAA.

The responder team attached a satellite telemetry buoy to the whale, which will self-release in about a week. The buoy signaled when the whale returned to Kauai waters on Wednesday but the team could not spot the whale.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

What Are These Dead ‘Sea Monsters’ Washing Ashore?

Rick German and a friend recently spotted a bizarre-looking creature just off the coast of Laguna Beach, California. “We were both just, like, shocked,” he told Inside Edition. “It was massive.” It was a sunfish, a species that can weigh up to two tons. Despite its monstrous appearance, the sunfish is a gentle giant. It’s just one example of unusual sea creatures appearing along the California coast.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Thegardenisland.com

Responders pull 2,000 feet of debris from entangled whale, but some remains

PO‘IPU — Federal and state responders have removed 2,000 feet of heavy-gauge line from an adult humpback whale first sighted off Brennecke’s Beach last Sunday. But the massive marine mammal was still entangled, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials, when it outran a team of trained NOAA and state Department of Land and Natural Resources responders on Monday.
KOLOA, HI
natureworldnews.com

11 Strangest Ocean Creatures That Washed Ashore this Year

The world's oceans seem to have managed to find its way back to the shallows regardless of its vastness, carrying with it its very distinct, even weird, organisms ashore. Live Science was able to enumerate 11 of the strange ocean creatures that washed ashore this year of 2021. Sailor jellyfish...
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humpback Whale#Whales#Right Whale#Noaa
WMAZ

Massive amount of sea urchins wash up on a Florida beach

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — It's something you've likely never seen before. Beach-goers were surprised by hundreds, if not thousands, of sea urchins washed up on Madeira Beach. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it received reports of the sea creatures scattered across the sand, saying the mass washing up was "most likely due to recent storms."
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
Upworthy

'Whale nerd' zoologist says 'mind completely blown' filming 1,000 fin whales in one spot

Conor Ryan has seen his fair share of whales, and his Twitter handle— @whale_nerd —isn't just a cutesy nickname. Ryan was just 14 years old when he published his first peer-reviewed scientific paper on killer whales with his best friend, Peter Wilson, in 2001. As a wildlife photographer , a zoologist specializing in marine biology and an expert in baleen whales and small cetaceans, he knows when he's looking at something special in the sea.
ANIMALS
Outdoor Life

Hawaiian Axis Deer Are Causing Such Bad Erosion, the Sea Is Turning Brown

On the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Molokai, axis deer have boomed in number to such an extent that they are denuding ranch lands and native forests. Some areas have been so ravaged by herds of axis deer that they resemble moonscapes. Without native vegetation, erosion is a major problem, and topsoil run-offs can spoil pristine beaches, according to a Jan. 13 report from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.
ANIMALS
kauainownews.com

2,000 Feet of Heavy Gauge Line Removed From Entangled Whale Off Kauaʻi

A team led by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration continues to track an adult entangled humpback whale with a last-known position off Niʻihau. A community member first spotted the whale off Po‘ipū, Kauaʻi on Sunday, Jan. 16, and reported the entanglement to NOAA officials. According to NOAA officials, the organization mobilized a same-day joint response in coordination with the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources, also known as DLNR, and the U.S. Coast Guard.
ANIMALS
Turnto10.com

Necropsy performed on juvenile humpback whale found in Little Compton

LITTLE COMPTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A 25-foot long, 10,000 pound juvenile humpback whale washed ashore and died in Little Compton last Saturday. Thursday, marine biologists from Mystic Aquarium were onsite performing a necropsy to figure out what happened. The NBC 10 drone "Sky 10" was able to capture dramatic...
LITTLE COMPTON, RI
The Independent

The Independent

447K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy