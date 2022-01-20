South Dakota women's basketball overcomes halftime deficit in 70-53 win over Western Illinois

As South Dakota women’s basketball guard Maddie Krull took a steal the other way, the crowd at Sanford Coyote Sports Center anticipated what they long awaited: The play that would finally set the arena and the Coyotes on fire. She drove in and the whistle blew as she pushed her layup into the rim.

"I think that was the awakening," Krull said. "The first time that I could get to the rim, it kind of just turns it on."

Krull ripped her arm across her body and fans screamed along with her. It took longer than it usually does, but in its eventual 70-53 win over Western Illinois (11-6, 2-4 Summit) Thursday, USD finally got its run.

South Dakota (15-4, 8-0) used a 33-17 third-quarter run to overcome a first-half deficit. It was the first scare of the Summit League schedule for USD, but it didn’t even last for all four quarters after the third quarter separated the two teams for good. For all their struggles in the early part of the game, USD still put together their 12th 10-point win in their last 13 games and held the top-scoring team in the Summit League to 24 points below their scoring average. South Dakota now has the longest active win-streak (13) in Division-I women's basketball.

The game started with the type of perfectly-executed plays the Coyotes have grown used to. USD senior guard Chloe Lamb (12 points) curled around a screen and cut to the hoop for a score, getting a perfect pass to lead into her layup. But on the other end, Krull (15 points, three steals) denied the pass to the perimeter, but didn’t block off the hoop, so Western Illinois guard Danni Nichols stepped through and scored plus the foul.

That set the tone for the next few minutes. South Dakota didn’t convert on many of its shots for the remainder of the first half of the opening quarter, and started to lose control of the ball, too. The Coyotes turned it over five times in five minutes, each time they lost the ball stopping the momentum they have played off all through conference play.

"We practiced against the reach behind, the kind of flying around defense," USD guard Liv Korngable said. "But Western (Illinois) is a different animal."

There was still the occasional brilliance, plays where it seemed like nothing could go wrong for USD. Grace Larkins (10 points) ignited a run by sneaking behind Western Illinois forward Evan Zars and poking the ball free for a steal, which Korngable converted into a score on the other end. But the next time down, the Leathernecks responded right away with a 3-pointer.

South Dakota was better to end the first quarter, then into the second quarter, when things looked to revert back to the Coyotes’ Summit League normal. Then Western Illinois cut its lead down again. Korngable kicked a ball out of bounds on her way to the rim. Krull pulled a rebound with two hands down into her torso, but a Western Illinois defender knocked it free before Krull landed on her feet.

South Dakota went to the half down one. Barely a deficit, but a deficit nonetheless — their first time ending the first half losing throughout this year’s Summit League schedule.

But after back-and-forth play to start the second half, Chloe Lamb dove for a loose ball on the baseline and earned another possession for the Coyotes up by a score. She stayed on the ground for about a minute, but Plitzuweit helped her up and hollered into her ear something that made her laugh.

"It was a big-time play," Plitzuweit said. "She's someone who makes a lot of things happen, so we had a little moment there at that point in time."

USD could feel it. Krull had the steal and score. Korngable scored a few baskets. Lamb checked back in and scored, too. They had built a 15-point lead by the end of the quarter, and that grew to 20 at times in the fourth quarter.

After a few Western Illinois makes near the end of the game, Krull had the ball at the top of the key and drove in with her left hand. She lowered her shoulder and powered a layup into the hoop. The whistle blew again. Krull sneered again. The crowd burst again.

"It's a lot of passion," Krull said. "It's fun and it's basketball and, yes, it could get a little bit chippy. But it fires you up."

