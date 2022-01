NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new details about the New York City ties to the synagogue hostage situation that happened over the weekend in Texas. For the first time, the director of the FBI addressed the incident alongside the rabbi who escaped. As the FBI combs through phone records to better understand why 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram targeted the Beth Israel Congregation in Colleyville, Texas, the agency’s director wanted to make one thing clear on a call with rabbis Thursday afternoon. “This was not some random occurrence. It was intentional, it was symbolic and we’re not going to tolerate antisemitism in this...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO