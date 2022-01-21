Thursday wrestling: Defiance stays in WBL duals title hunt

Wyatt Stanley (below left), Luke Armistead (below right) and the Putnam County High wrestlers battled Jeff Davis High Saturday in the GHSA AA preliminary duals winning 42-35. The state tournament run ended, however, with a dual loss to Oglethorpe County, which was hosting their portion of the prelims. On Jan. 11, the senior class from the 2022 Putnam County High wrestling team had their night of honor before dual competitions at the Eagles’ Nest. Along with family members and PCHS wrestling coach Joe Hutsell are, from left, LJ Herron, Breshyia Farley, Madison Rowell, Jay Beeker and Mayjewel Crosby. Putnam’s War Eagles won all three duals on Senior Night (46-32 vs. Glenn Hills; 72-6 vs. Alcovy and 72-9 vs. Gatewood). ARELLA CASH/Staff CONTRIBUTED CONTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0