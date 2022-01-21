ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Thursday wrestling: Defiance stays in WBL duals title hunt

Crescent-News
 1 day ago

Defiance picked up key wins by forfeit at the higher weights, taking advantage of Elida’s numbers in a 45-27 Western Buckeye League dual wrestling victory at ‘The Dawg Pound’ on Thursday to stay in the hunt atop the league standings. Gavin Miller picked up a win...

www.crescent-news.com

comancheok.net

Comanche wrestling punches ticket to Dual State

The Comanche wrestling team has been on a bumpy road this season, but they proved one thing on Thursday afternoon - the district road to Dual State still runs through Stephens County. The Indians went a perfect 5-0 in dual matches at the Class 3A District 5 tournament held at...
COMANCHE, OK
Omaha.com

Bellevue girls wrestling win back-to-back duals

The Bellevue girls wrestling team saw plenty of action with back-to-back duals on Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 against Plattsmouth and Omaha Bryan. Bellevue wrestled only three official dual matches and one exhibition match against Plattsmouth on Jan. 18. Jayda Parker opened things up for Bellevue with a first period...
WWE
Cecil Whig

Scott leads Bo Manor over North East

Senior Jonas Scott lived up to his billing as captain of the Bohemia Manor basketball team when his team needed him most. Attempting to get back to its winning ways after some recent defeats, Scott scored a game-high 26 points and the Eagles held off rival North East for a 47-36 victory on Tuesday in Chesapeake City. The game was also marked by the 10th time Bohemia Manor coach Sandy Grimes and his son - North East coach - Seth Grimes, went head-to-head. "We just look forward to competing," Sandy Grimes said. "I don't take special joy in beating (Seth). I know he is having a rough year. Our point of emphasis is we have to play, you have to press. Jonas was comfortable today, he has a ton of talent and I feel he has to carry the team, as the captain, as none of our other boys have played varsity basketball before."
NORTH EAST, MD
bwyellowjackets.com

No. 5 Wrestling Wins Three Matches at OAC Duals, Claims Share of OAC Title

NEW CONCORD, Ohio – The No. 5 nationally-ranked Baldwin Wallace University wrestling team won three matches at the Ohio Athletic Conference duals hosted by Muskingum University in the Performance Arena inside the Anne C. Steele Center. With its three victories, BW (14-2, 6-0 OAC) claimed at least a share...
NEW CONCORD, OH
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Wins Wrestling Dual Over Ord

The Broken Bow wrestling team picked up another dual win this season by defeating Ord 57-12 at the Indian gym. Broken Bow will compete in Kearney at the UNK duals on Friday. Full individual results of the dual are posted below. 106. Varsity – Chauncey Watson (Broken Bow) over Unknown...
WWE
lakeoconeenews.us

Putnam wrestling honors seniors, competes in state duals

Wyatt Stanley (below left), Luke Armistead (below right) and the Putnam County High wrestlers battled Jeff Davis High Saturday in the GHSA AA preliminary duals winning 42-35. The state tournament run ended, however, with a dual loss to Oglethorpe County, which was hosting their portion of the prelims. On Jan. 11, the senior class from the 2022 Putnam County High wrestling team had their night of honor before dual competitions at the Eagles’ Nest. Along with family members and PCHS wrestling coach Joe Hutsell are, from left, LJ Herron, Breshyia Farley, Madison Rowell, Jay Beeker and Mayjewel Crosby. Putnam’s War Eagles won all three duals on Senior Night (46-32 vs. Glenn Hills; 72-6 vs. Alcovy and 72-9 vs. Gatewood). ARELLA CASH/Staff CONTRIBUTED CONTRIBUTED.
HIGH SCHOOL
WFMZ-TV Online

Governor Mifflin v. Exeter wrestling dual, 1.19.22

Governor Mifflin pulls away for key win in playoff race. Governor Mifflin and Exeter took to the mat with county playoff implications on the line. The Mustangs improving upon their playoff standings with a 33-24 win over the Eagles.
POLITICS
hurstathletics.com

No.19 Wrestling Slated for Two Upcoming Duals

ERIE, Pa – The Mercyhurst University wrestling team is set for two more dual meets this weekend, the team will first travel to Seton Hill on Saturday to square off with the Griffins before coming back home on Sunday for a meet with East Stroudsburg that was originally scheduled for last Friday.
ERIE, PA
allongeorgia.com

Trion Wrestling 2022 GHSA Duals State Champions

Six months ago Trion Wrestling Coach Eric Brock said, “we are really excited about this year and hopefully we will win a state championship.”. Today, Trion Wrestling hoisted the trophy and Coach Brock added to his legacy as his Bulldogs claimed the GHSA 1A State Duals Championship. Trion Wrestling...
WWE
The Daily Item

Wildcats back in the title hunt

It was reasonable to think Mifflinburg’s boys basketball team might take a step back this season. The Wildcats graduated Daily Item Player of the Year Isaiah Valentine (26.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game) and Jake Young (12.8 ppg., 6.2 rpg.) along with two other starters from last year’s squad that lost just three times, including twice to state quarterfinalist Danville. Those losses cost the Wildcats the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I title and a district championship.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Horseheads wrestling wins STAC championship

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Blue Raiders added to their trophy case on Saturday for the second time this week. The Horseheads wrestling team wrapped up an already impressive week by winning a STAC championship on Saturday at Elmira High School with 188.5 points. The Blue Raiders won a Section IV Division I Dual Meet […]
WWE
northernstar.info

Wrestling outmatched by CMU in Friday dual

DeKALB — The NIU wrestling team went up against Mid-American Conference rival Central Michigan University Friday night, falling to the Chippewas 33-6. The dual was a rescheduled match that was previously scheduled for Jan. 7 before COVID concerns forced postponement. Redshirt senior Mason Kauffman continued his impressive season with a 5-3 win over junior Bret Fedewa of the Chippewas at 174 pounds. Kauffman has now won 10 of his last 12 matches.
DEKALB, IL
Times Telegram

Thunder wins Section III's Division II dual meet wrestling title again

CICERO – Central Valley Academy has once climbed to the top of Section III’s Division II wrestling mountain. The Thunder defeated Camden’s Blue Devils 41-25 Thursday in the championship round of the sectional dual meet tournament at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. The sectional dual meet championship is the fifth in a row for Central Valley Academy, which has won the event each year since the tournament was split for divisional competition.
CICERO, NY
Yardbarker

No. 7 Kansas erases 17-point deficit, hangs on vs. K-State

Halfway through Saturday's game between No. 7 Kansas and Kansas State, the Wildcats looked like the team considered to be a national title contender, not the in-state rival Jayhawks. But by the end, things looked a little more like they were expected to. Kansas erased a 17-point second-half deficit to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
southeastsun.com

EHS wrestling hosts inaugural Boll Weevil Duals

The Enterprise High School wrestling team hosted its inaugural Boll Weevil Duals alongside a number of teams from around the state with EHS finishing runner-up in the duals. Joining Enterprise was Beauregard, Charles Henderson, Gulf Shores, Houston Academy and TR Miller. In the end, Gulf Shores came away as Boll Weevil Duals Champions, while Enterprise ended runner-up, Beauregard finished in third place, TR Miller came in fourth place, Houston Academy came in fifth place and Charles Henderson ended in sixth place.
ENTERPRISE, AL

