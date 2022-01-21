ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nike ACG Air Mada Low Makes its Return in "Triple Black"

Cover picture for the articleOriginally introduced back in 1994, the ACG Air Mada Low is now set to make its return this year. Expected to be accompanied by a series of familiar colorways,...

inputmag.com

Nike's Valentine's Day Air Jordan 1 Mid sneaker is love at first sight

If there’s ever a time for brands to play the creativity card, it’s for the holidays. One in particular that gets the lovers treatment is Valentine’s Day, and Nike is always at the forefront. To add to this year’s festivities, the Swoosh is releasing a special Air Jordan 1 Mid for the soft at heart.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Drake Teases NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra "Triple Black"

Initially rumored to release Fall 2021, Drake has now teased his upcoming NOCTA x. Hot Step Air Terra once again. Taking to Instagram, the Canadian rapper posted images of the sneaker in “Triple Black.” The NOCTA x Nike Hot Step Air Terra “Triple Black” is just one of four colorways that have previously surfaced. The latest look highlights the tonal premium black leather construction accented by hits of white and chrome accents. Additional detailing comes in the form of reflective 3M piping and contrasting yellow Air units at the midsoles.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Early Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue"

2022 is already looking brighter than ever on the retro releases front as more and more colorways are starting to trickle out into the ether, and the latest to arrive on the scene is the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue.” This isn’t the first time that we’re seeing this palette on this model as it first appeared as on the Air Jordan 13 Low in 1998 — that of which also retro’d in 2017 — and now it will be showing face yet again on the silhouette’s high-cut offering.
APPAREL
Footwear News

‘Rick and Morty’ Gets Its Own Puma MB.01 Collab

LaMelo Ball has another new iteration of his acclaimed Puma MB.01 sneaker coming soon. This time, the sophomore point guard for the Charlotte Hornets has tapped the hit tv series “Rick and Morty” to create a new mismatched makeup of his Puma signature shoe, which will hit shelves in February. According to the sportswear brand, the “Rick and Morty” x Puma MB.01 collab dons various graphics throughout the shoe that’s inspired by Rick and Morty’s intergalactic misadventures. The sneaker wears a mismatched look, donning a bright green color scheme for the left shoe while a vibrant red hue covers a majority of the right pair....
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

A Retrospective of Notable AJ13s Ahead of the Air Jordan 13 Retro "Court Purple" Release

The Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 13 was one of the last models worn by Michael Jordan during his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Originally released in 1997, the silhouette would go on to be a mainstay in Jumpman’s legendary lineup with its distinct look — inspired by the cat-like movements of Jordan on the court — that’s been reimagined in different colorways and collaborations over the years. Kicking off 2022, the model gets a “Court Purple” treatment, featuring a deep purple hue that was notably applied to the Air Jordan 1 High last year. On the occasion of the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” release, we’re digging into the archives to highlight some of the most notable AJ13 sneakers in recent history, all available via GOAT.
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 13 ‘Court Purple’ Next Week

Jordan Brand has a new iteration of the Air Jordan 13 coming soon. The sportswear brand revealed via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that it will deliver the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” next week. The latest iteration of NBA legend Michael Jordan’s 13th signature shoe dons a two-tone color scheme with a black textile mesh and leather upper appearing at the midfoot and toebox while purple suede is used for the underlay at the heel counter. This iteration of the Air Jordan 13 also features the classic cat eye-inspired hologram by the ankle collar while reflective accents also appear when light...
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Reebok Answer 1 OG ‘White Red’ Returning in 2022

The Reebok Answer 1 was Allen Iverson’s second signature shoe with the brand and will debut in 1997. One of the original colorways comes in White and Red and was last launched in 2018. For fans of the pair, we will have another chance to buy in 2022. Around...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the Air Jordan 6 "Mint Foam"

The Air Jordan 6 has itself a significant year in 2021 in light of its 30th anniversary as it brought back the highly-coveted “Carmine” colorway and even dropped another collaboration with Travis Scott. And it’s self-assured to have another exciting year with the release of more fresh colorways, one being the Air Jordan 6 “Mint Foam” makeup for the ladies.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 36 "Sunset" Has an Official Release Date

Since the release of the Air Jordan 36, the silhouette has gained immense momentum amongst sneaker fans. Adding to its Jordan Brand fleet is the Air Jordan 36 “Sunset” set to debut in early 2022. The forthcoming pair sees the Air Jordan 36 come in an orange and...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 Arrives In “Red Oreo” Later This June

Twists to beloved colorways are nothing new for Jordan Brand. What is, however, is the more frequent use of red, which has taken the helm of reimagined offerings such as the “Red Thunder.” Here, yet another, the Air Jordan 6 “Oreo,” is seeing the same treatment, albeit with additional tweaks to the color blocking.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sole Collector

'Concord' Air Jordan 5s Are Reportedly Releasing in July

The “Concord” Air Jordan 11 is arguably one of Jordan Brand’s most popular styles of all time, and it appears that the iconic makeup will inspire a forthcoming Air Jordan 5 release. First reported by @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the “Concord” iteration of the Air Jordan 5 is...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max CB ’94 Returns With A Home Suns Appearance

Charles Barkley’s continued presence sports media combined by his Hall Of Fame playing career might deem him one of the most influential basketball players in history. Barkley’s a name that will live forever thanks to his on-court skills and off-court acumen, but let’s not forget his presence in the sneaker community.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Reveals Steady Sneaker Diet Of White Nike Air Force 1's

Everyone has different sneaker practices when it comes to keeping their kicks fresh. T.I. took to Instagram on Wednesday (January 19) to showcase his collection of Nike Air Force 1’s and revealed he only wears each pair once in public before they’re thrown in the trash. “1 wear...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

T-Mac And A.I. Collide In This Reebok Question Mash-up With adidas

Despite Reebok being sold off by adidas, it seems that the formerly unified brands are moving forward with its crossover agenda in which notable entities from both sides collide into one. Whether it be two signature athletes (think Shaq and Dame) or two properties (Instapump Fury and BOOST), these amalgams have been met with praise for its bold decision to cross brand lines.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Infrared"

Jordan Brand is in for quite an exciting Spring season as it has a compelling slew of new sneakers to launch out to the public. Implemented into its strategy is the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared,” and after first surfacing in early December 2021, the kicks have now appeared once again by way of on-foot imagery.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats"

In celebration of the 30th annivesary of the Air Jordan 7 silhouette, Jordan Brand has released a special edition colorway “Afrobeats.”. The Air Jordan 7 “Afrobeats” pays homage to the Afrobeats music genre. Afrobeats is an umbrella term used to describe popular music from West Africa that often combines elements of various styles including fuji music and highlife with American jazz, soul and funk influences. The category of music focuses on intersecting complex rhythms, percussions and vocals for an in-depth multi-instrumental genre. The shoe is constructed in vachetta tan, black, taxi and a dark concord color scheme. The majority of the upper is dressed in a two-toned tan upper and features black and white detailing as well as purple and yellow accents on the midsole. Geometric graphic prints are highlighted throughout the shoe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Every Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Collaboration So Far

Virgil Abloh shook the sneaker world last year when he previewed a series of Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s at the French luxury fashion house’s Spring 2022 men’s runway show. As first reported by WWD, the late designer made 47 different iterations of the classic Nike silhouette, with the first batch of 200 pairs to be auctioned off via a charity sale on Sotheby’s starting on Jan 26.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” Releasing On August 6th, 2022

2022 is already off to quite the start, and there’s plenty more to look forward to just months down the road. But among the many, many reveals, the return of the Air Jordan 3 “Fire Red” is undoubtedly the most exciting. And considering the shoe is to arrive featuring “Nike Air” along the heel, it’s likely the Retro will garner the attention of as many old fans as it has new ones.
APPAREL

