The Nike ACG Air Mada Low Makes its Return in "Triple Black"

The Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 13 was one of the last models worn by Michael Jordan during his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Originally released in 1997, the silhouette would go on to be a mainstay in Jumpman’s legendary lineup with its distinct look — inspired by the cat-like movements of Jordan on the court — that’s been reimagined in different colorways and collaborations over the years. Kicking off 2022, the model gets a “Court Purple” treatment, featuring a deep purple hue that was notably applied to the Air Jordan 1 High last year. On the occasion of the Air Jordan 13 “Court Purple” release, we’re digging into the archives to highlight some of the most notable AJ13 sneakers in recent history, all available via GOAT.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO