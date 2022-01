Serving the areas of: Chantry Flats, Monrovia-Arcadia-Duarte, City of Bradbury, City of Duarte, City of Rosemead, City of South El Monte, Temple City, North San Gabriel/East Pasadena, South San Gabriel. Information and Updates. 2021 Year in Review Recap of LASD. Sheriff Alex Villanueva Provides A Year In Review Recap Of...

TEMPLE CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO