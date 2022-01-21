ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

SMU Loss Spills into Wild Thursday Night in Memphis, Postgame

92.9 FM Sports Radio
92.9 FM Sports Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOxrN_0drbcGI600

Geoff Calkins simply asked Penny if he thinks he can get the job done. Here we go...

That was after Memphis lost to SMU 70-62 Thursday night inside FedExForum in front of a box score listed 13,723, which looked more like 8-9,000 in person fans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 20 points as SMU beat Memphis 70-62 on Thursday night.

Emmanuel Bandoumel had 13 points for SMU (14-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference). Michael Weathers added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Marcus Weathers also had 11 points.

Tyler Harris had 17 points for the Tigers (9-8, 3-4). Jalen Duren added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Now Memphis (9-8/3-3) must regroup before facing Tulsa (6-9) on the road on ESPN Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Full coverage Friday (1/21) on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Comments / 1

Thundercat lll
1d ago

It's really obvious that Penny is really stressed, offensive, and irritated. He is over his head with this D1 coaching assignment and is really trying to find solutions. I lot of his issues are self imposed. Speaking with confidence but with questionable results. Back off of him and allow him to fix it. He is working diligently to do so.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
92.9 FM Sports Radio

92.9 FM Sports Radio

279
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering all sports news from Memphis, including the Grizzlies, Tigers and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929espn

Comments / 0

Community Policy