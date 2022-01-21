SMU Loss Spills into Wild Thursday Night in Memphis, Postgame

Geoff Calkins simply asked Penny if he thinks he can get the job done. Here we go...

That was after Memphis lost to SMU 70-62 Thursday night inside FedExForum in front of a box score listed 13,723, which looked more like 8-9,000 in person fans.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Kendric Davis had 20 points as SMU beat Memphis 70-62 on Thursday night.

Emmanuel Bandoumel had 13 points for SMU (14-4, 5-1 American Athletic Conference). Michael Weathers added 11 points and eight rebounds, and Marcus Weathers also had 11 points.

Tyler Harris had 17 points for the Tigers (9-8, 3-4). Jalen Duren added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Now Memphis (9-8/3-3) must regroup before facing Tulsa (6-9) on the road on ESPN Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Full coverage Friday (1/21) on 92.9 FM ESPN.