ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Veteran behind explosive device found by 8-year-old Ankeny girl pleads guilty to federal charges

By William Morris, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00zMUF_0drbcEWe00

The man responsible for several pipe bombs that rattled an Ankeny residential street last year has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges.

Chad Williams, 47, of Johnston admitted in court Thursday he attempted to set off three homemade explosive devices in May and June last year in the 1400 block of Waywin Drive SE. Two of the devices detonated as planned, causing minor damage to the street and unoccupied vehicles. A third did not explode and was discovered on June 9 by an 8-year-old girl. Police were able to disarm the device.

Prosecutors filed three charges against Williams: possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user, making a destructive device, and unlawful possession of a destructive device. Under a plea deal, Williams pleaded guilty Thursday to the first two charges and agreed to forfeit a handgun and ammunition to the government. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop the third charge.

According to court filings, Williams' unexploded device consisted of two aerial firework shells taped together with a bottle filled with BBs and other metal items. It was placed in a cardboard box for concealment. A special agent with the state fire marshal said the bomb "was constructed in a way that it could have possibly gone off and caused some damage."

In previous court filings, Williams' attorney said his client, a Navy veteran, was targeting a truck parked outside his ex-girlfriend's home because he believed her sister's boyfriend, who owned the vehicle, had falsely claimed to have served in the military. The woman told investigators Williams had been sending her "weird" messages since their relationship ended and had once threatened her ex-husband with a gun.

Previously:Defense attorney: Ankeny pipe bombs targeted Johnston man's ex-girlfriend's sister's boyfriend's truck

Williams' wife told police she believed her husband was struggling with drug and mental health issues. Investigators also found that a phone number associated with Williams was used to submit an anonymous tip about the bombs, suggesting that a man living at his ex's residence might be responsible.

Investigators found a 9 mm pistol, ammunition and bomb-making materials at Williams' home, as well as methamphetamine and marijuana. Williams told the judge Thursday he has received substance abuse treatment since his arrest in June.

A sentencing hearing is set for May 19. Both charges to which Williams pled carry maximum sentences of 10 years in prison, although the range recommended by sentencing guidelines is likely to be much less.

Williams has not been connected to another pipe bomb discovered in March 2021 outside an Ankeny polling place. No charges have been filed in that incident.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Senator Kyrsten Sinema formally censured by Arizona Democratic Party

The Arizona Democratic Party has voted to formally censure Senator Kyrsten Sinema "as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," the party said Saturday. The announcement came just days after Sinema opposed a change to the Senate rules that could have moved Democratic-backed voting rights legislation forward.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Johnston, IA
Johnston, IA
Crime & Safety
Ankeny, IA
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Celebrities honor Louie Anderson after his death

Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

NEW YORK (AP) — Ian Alexander Jr., the only child of award-winning actor and director Regina King, has died. He turned 26 on Wednesday. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” a family statement shared Saturday by a King spokesman said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Morris
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy