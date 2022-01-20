Veteran behind explosive device found by 8-year-old Ankeny girl pleads guilty to federal charges

The man responsible for several pipe bombs that rattled an Ankeny residential street last year has pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges.

Chad Williams, 47, of Johnston admitted in court Thursday he attempted to set off three homemade explosive devices in May and June last year in the 1400 block of Waywin Drive SE. Two of the devices detonated as planned, causing minor damage to the street and unoccupied vehicles. A third did not explode and was discovered on June 9 by an 8-year-old girl. Police were able to disarm the device.

Prosecutors filed three charges against Williams: possessing a firearm as an unlawful drug user, making a destructive device, and unlawful possession of a destructive device. Under a plea deal, Williams pleaded guilty Thursday to the first two charges and agreed to forfeit a handgun and ammunition to the government. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop the third charge.

According to court filings, Williams' unexploded device consisted of two aerial firework shells taped together with a bottle filled with BBs and other metal items. It was placed in a cardboard box for concealment. A special agent with the state fire marshal said the bomb "was constructed in a way that it could have possibly gone off and caused some damage."

In previous court filings, Williams' attorney said his client, a Navy veteran, was targeting a truck parked outside his ex-girlfriend's home because he believed her sister's boyfriend, who owned the vehicle, had falsely claimed to have served in the military. The woman told investigators Williams had been sending her "weird" messages since their relationship ended and had once threatened her ex-husband with a gun.

Williams' wife told police she believed her husband was struggling with drug and mental health issues. Investigators also found that a phone number associated with Williams was used to submit an anonymous tip about the bombs, suggesting that a man living at his ex's residence might be responsible.

Investigators found a 9 mm pistol, ammunition and bomb-making materials at Williams' home, as well as methamphetamine and marijuana. Williams told the judge Thursday he has received substance abuse treatment since his arrest in June.

A sentencing hearing is set for May 19. Both charges to which Williams pled carry maximum sentences of 10 years in prison, although the range recommended by sentencing guidelines is likely to be much less.

Williams has not been connected to another pipe bomb discovered in March 2021 outside an Ankeny polling place. No charges have been filed in that incident.

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.