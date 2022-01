Baltimore's City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby has been maintaining her innocence after being indicted. The perjury charges stem from her claiming a COVID hardship when she withdrew more than $80,000 from her city of Baltimore retirement account. Her attorney is saying her travel businesses were impacted by the pandemic and her accountant urged her to take out the money. In turn, the indictment claims her salary went up by $10,000 from 2019 to 2020. "It's ridiculer they are changing the argument midstream once again," says Sean Kennedy with the Maryland Public Policy Institute. Kennedy joins us live this morning to discuss the impact of Mosby's investigation and indictment.

