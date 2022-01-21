ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County suspending in person WIC appointments

 1 day ago

Beginning Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program will close for in-person appointments. WIC will conduct phone-only appointments through Feb. 28. Reopening for in-person appointments will be evaluated at that time.

During this period, WIC clients will receive a phone call within 24 hours of their scheduled appointment time.

“Remote appointments enable us to provide essential women’s and children’s services while protecting clients and staff during the current surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Dan Clifford, Director of SCHD’s Children and Family Health program.

WIC provides services to pregnant, breastfeeding, recently delivered women and their infants and children under age five. Benefits include:

•              Nutrition education

•              Supplemental foods with an EBT card to buy specific foods for good health

•              Breastfeeding support and education

•              Referrals to other medical and social services

For questions about WIC programs or to schedule a phone appointment, call 316-660-7444.

WIC locations

•              1900 E. 9th St N - Main WIC Clinic/SCHD Administration

•              1131 S. Clifton, Ste. A - WIC Clifton

•               1749 S. Martinson - WIC Stanley

