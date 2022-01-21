ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

No relief from inflation strain, P&G announces price hike

By Courtney Francisco
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTL4N_0drbaag600

Correction: A previous version of this story had the incorrect name for the CEO of Procter and Gamble. WCPO regrets this error.

Cincinnati’s corporate giant Procter and Gamble announced new price hikes Thursday. The information came one day after President Joe Biden discussed his plan for short and long term relief.

P&G said it will raise prices on Tide and Gain laundry detergent, Bounce and Downy softener and personal health items by eight percent. In October, P&G raised prices on baby, family, home and fabric care brands. CEO Jon Moeller said Americans do not seem to mind the higher prices.

“No, no, I will look for better quality, and do the best I can,” said Sharon Harris as she shopped in Cincinnati Thursday. “I’m going to leave the Tide alone then."

P&G blamed the price of production and preserving profits.

The company’s media relations team wrote, “P&G has seen substantial year-over year increases of commodity and transportation costs — in fact, these are the largest increases we've seen in about 20 years, and 50% higher than the next highest year.”

Cincinnati investment management firm Bahl & Gaynor’s Jim Russell said there’s too much demand for supply right now.

“Once you solve the omicron COVID issue, I think that the labor force will reengage in production,” Russell said. “We will have the goods and services that we need, the inflation rate will tend to moderate from the red hot levels.”

In its statement, P&G said it is working to find cost savings within other areas of its business.

“And, where we need to pass on some costs, we’re pairing those price increases with innovation wherever possible to continue to deliver great value for our consumers,” the statement says. “What we shared is that consumers continue to favor brands that deliver value. Additionally, pricing at the store shelf is at the sole discretion of the retailer.”

Russell predicts the inflation rate will also fall a point or two by May due to the federal reserve raising short term interest rates.

“What worries us a bit is it is seeping into wages,” Russell said. “Even a robust increase on wages is not keeping up with inflation right now. So, most Americans are seeing real purchasing power actually diminish or decline.”

Jayne Tomlin manages a local grocery store called Country Fresh Farm Markets.

“Sometimes price is just too high, and we can watch, and if things aren’t moving, that’s a good indication that price is high," Tomlin said. "And sometimes, we do have to lower it even if it means us just not making the margin or any margin at all."

Shoppers like Harris are seeking out local stores, arguing corporate giant prices are not worth the quality.

“You’re making me spend more money, and you are giving me less of a product,” said Harris.

READ MORE
Inflation is the latest challenge for Cincinnati home builders
Will inflation slow in 2022?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
bizjournals

P&G starting 2022 by raising prices on more products

Cincinnati consumer products giant Procter & Gamble is again raising prices on some of its goods to combat rising costs. Andre Schulten, chief financial officer for P&G (NYSE: PG), in a call with investors following the downtown Gillette-maker's release of its second quarter earnings on Wednesday, said that it has alerted retailers that price hikes are coming to some of its fabric and personal health care brands.
CINCINNATI, OH
MarketWatch

Procter & Gamble says the prices of Tide laundry products and personal-care items are going up soon

The cost of doing laundry is going to go up, says Procter & Gamble Co., which announced additional price hikes along with its fiscal second-quarter earnings on Wednesday. “In mid-December, we announced to retailers that effective Feb. 28, we are increasing pricing on the balance of our Fabric Care portfolio, this includes Tide, Gain, Downy, Bounce, and Unstopables and includes all forms, liquid and unit dose detergents, scent beads, liquid fabric softeners, and dryer sheets,” said Andre Schulten, P&G’s.
ECONOMY
ABC 33/40 News

P&G announces price increase on cleaning, hygiene products

WASHINGTON (TND) — Get ready to see prices increase for everyday home items. Consumer goods company Procter & Gamble says you can expect to pay about 8% more for many of its popular products. Laundry detergents like Tide and Gain are among them, along with products like Downy fabric...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Business
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Business
FOXBusiness

P&G price hikes for Tide, Downy, Bounce set for February

Procter & Gamble will raise prices across its line of laundry products such as detergent and dryer sheets next month, as the firm's own costs rise and consumers continue to favor the company's brands despite the squeeze on wallets from ongoing inflation. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. PG PROCTER...
BUSINESS
Detroit News

P&G raises sales outlook as consumers keep spending despite price hikes

Procter & Gamble Co. raised its sales outlook for its current fiscal year as price hikes helped offset a stubborn round of higher costs. Sales in the quarter ended Dec. 31 were $21 billion -- above the $20.3 billion average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. For the closely watched metric of organic revenue growth, which strips out some items, P&G now expects full-year organic sales growth of 4% to 5%, compared with an earlier projection of 2% to 4% growth, the household-goods giant said in a statement Wednesday.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
pymnts

New Tech to Help P&G Embrace ‘Constructive Disruption’ as Inflation Drives Prices Higher

At time when inflation is running at a 40-year high and store shelves are reflecting the lingering challenges of supply chain disruptions, Procter & Gamble told investors Wednesday (Jan. 19) that it is moving forward with additional price increases, noting that consumers are tolerating the cost increases better than they have in similar inflationary periods in the past, which is a deep comparison, given that the Cincinnati-based multinational has been in business for 185 years.
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Peloton is hiking prices because of inflation

Peloton says inflation and supply chain challenges have forced the company to hike the price of its flagship bike, just five months after cutting it drastically to boost sagging sales. Beginning January 31, customers will be required to pay $250 for delivery and setup for Peloton's $1,495 bike — a...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P G#Inflation#Interest Rates#Procter And Gamble#Americans#Bahl Gaynor#Covid
bizjournals

P&G unveils redesign for major product

Procter & Gamble is unveiling a redesign for one of its most recognizable products with an eye toward consumers with different levels of ability. P&G (NYSE: PG) on Wednesday revealed redesigned packaging and a new formula for its Dawn dish soap, a bottle design it is calling "EZ-Squeeze" and is touting as being one of its most researched and rigorously tested products in the brand's history.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2022-- The Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8698 per share on the Common Stock and on the Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock of the Company, payable on or after February 15, 2022 to Common Stock shareholders of record at the close of business on January 21, 2022, and to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders of record at the start of business on January 21, 2022.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
beautypackaging.com

P&G Shares Q2 2022 Financial Results

The Procter & Gamble Company reported second quarter fiscal year 2022 net sales of $21.0 billion, an increase of six percent versus the prior year. Organic sales also increased six percent. “These results keep us on track to deliver our earnings outlook and to raise estimates for sales growth, cash...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurant chain takes steps to accept bitcoin

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati-based restaurant chain with dozens of locations in the U.S. and internationally is taking its first steps to accepting bitcoin as payment. Wings & Rings, the Loveland-based sports bar franchise that up until late last year was known as Buffalo Wings & Rings, a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy