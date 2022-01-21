Man shoots 13-year-old, says he tried to break into his truck

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A man in Longmont faces a count of attempted murder after he shot and wounded a 13-year-old he said was trying to break into his truck.

Patrick Gallagher, 39, was arrested in the incident and faces a count of attempted second-degree murder and child abuse, among other charges.

According to the Longmont Police Department, the incident happened on Tuesday night. Police were called to the 400 block of Kensington Street on a report of males in a white Cadillac trying to break into vehicles.

A group of two men and two boys were trying to enter the truck when Gallagher came out of the home, told them to get away then fired, striking the 13-year-old, police said. Police soon found the Cadillac leaving the area and pulled them over, finding the wounded teen.

Gallagher was arrested on the following counts:

Criminal attempt: second-degree murder

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

Child Abuse

Disorderly conduct discharge of a firearm

Reckless Endangerment

Menacing

Bond was set at $20,000, court records show. He posted bond and was released on Wednesday. A court hearing on his charges is set for Jan. 25.

Police said they were still investigating the others in the case for possible vandalism nearby.

