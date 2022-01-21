ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont, CO

Man shoots 13-year-old, says he tried to break into his truck

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drTX3_0drbaXyn00

LONGMONT, Colo. (KDVR) — A man in Longmont faces a count of attempted murder after he shot and wounded a 13-year-old he said was trying to break into his truck.

Patrick Gallagher, 39, was arrested in the incident and faces a count of attempted second-degree murder and child abuse, among other charges.

According to the Longmont Police Department, the incident happened on Tuesday night. Police were called to the 400 block of Kensington Street on a report of males in a white Cadillac trying to break into vehicles.

5-year-old boy not expected to survive, father facing attempted murder charge

A group of two men and two boys were trying to enter the truck when Gallagher came out of the home, told them to get away then fired, striking the 13-year-old, police said. Police soon found the Cadillac leaving the area and pulled them over, finding the wounded teen.

Gallagher was arrested on the following counts:

  • Criminal attempt: second-degree murder
  • Second-degree assault
  • Third-degree assault
  • Child Abuse
  • Disorderly conduct discharge of a firearm
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Menacing

Bond was set at $20,000, court records show. He posted bond and was released on Wednesday. A court hearing on his charges is set for Jan. 25.

Police said they were still investigating the others in the case for possible vandalism nearby.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 33

Colorado 1
1d ago

Thirteen or not I think people should have the right to protect their property. This car theft issue/break in and vandalism has gone on too long in Longmont. If police can't get it together on a bust then definitely people should have the right to protect their persons and personal property.

Reply
43
Jenni Kozak
1d ago

People stealing dogs out of backyards, cars out of driveways, tools out of garages...it is such an issue. I agree. If police can't get it under control let people protect their property.

Reply
36
Brad warfield
20h ago

We are LOSING OUR RIGHTS, in America I thought we had the RIGHT TO DEFEND OUR FAMILY, OUR HOMES AND OUR PROPERTY. He didn't break any laws doing what the Constitution gives us the RIGHT TO DO.

Reply
16
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Colorado Springs homeowner detains burglary suspect at gunpoint

COLORADO SPRINGS – A Colorado Springs homeowner detained a burglary suspect inside their house in the Stetson Hills area early Thursday morning. Colorado Springs Police Department was called around 4:30 a.m. to the 5900 block of Conductors Point after a caller reported someone was inside their home without permission. When they arrived they noticed the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Longmont, CO
Longmont, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
FOX31 Denver

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Child Abuse#Kdvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy