Obituary: Franklin Ervin “Frank” Aderholt

Franklin Ervin “Frank” Aderholt, age 74, of Cullman, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at his home.

He was born August 3, 1947 to Ervin and Mable Aderholt.

Private graveside services were held.

Frank is survived by his wife: Sharon Lucas Aderholt; daughter: Sherry (Billy) Seymore; son: Joey Aderholt; granddaughter: Megan Seymore; brothers: Donald (Gloria) Aderholt and Dennis (June) Aderholt and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Ervin and Mable Speegle Aderholt and brother: Shirley Ray Aderholt.