Stars of the Day: Bridgewater-Raynham wrestling claims share of SEC title

BRIDGEWATER — When it's all said and done, Bridgewater-Raynham wrestling will have at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title.

The Trojans took down New Bedford at home to improve to 2-0 in league action and 10-2 overall, earning them at least a share of the SEC title come the end of the season.

Brent von Magnus, Jack Alves, Paul Callanan, Joey Medas, Lance Pepe, Chris Hogg, Christian Curley, Myles Beckett and Dominic Silvia all won their respective matches.

BOYS INDOOR TRACK

Taunton 57, Franklin 34

Attleboro 50, Taunton 49

The Tigers took down the Panthers and lost a very close meet to the Blue Bombardiers at the Reggie Lewis Center and finished their Hockomock League season with a 3-2 record.

Junior Conal Scully finished first overall in the league in the 300 meter with a new personal record time of 0:37.49 while senior Ryan Strawbridge finished first overall in the 1000 meter with a personal record time of 2:43.49 and sophomore Brayden Cali finished first in the two mile with a personal record time of 10:24.23.

Taunton also won both the 4x200 meter and 4x400 meter relays.

GIRLS INDOOR TRACK

Franklin 66.5, Taunton 33.5

Attleboro 53, Taunton 47

The Tigers fell to the Panthers and the Blue Bombardiers at the Reggie Lewis Center to finish off their Hockomock schedule with a record of 2-3.

Senior Nia Mainer-Smith and junior Caelen O'Leary finished first and second overall in the league respectively in the 300 meter, setting new personal records of 0:42.92 and 0:43.23. Freshmen Emersyn DePonte and Colby Dunham finished third and fourth overall in the league in the two mile with new personal records of 12:18.29 and 12:29.58 respectively, while the 4x400 meter relay team finished first.

BOYS SWIMMING

Bridgewater-Raynham 75, Apponequet 62

The Trojans defeated the Lakers in non-league action to stay undefeated and improve to 4-0 overall.

Jack Werb finished first in both the 200 meter individual medley and the 100 meter breaststroke, recording a South Sectionals qualifying time in the latter, while the relay team of Werb, Cooper Hammond, Cole Bridges and Brian Reber won the 200 yard freestyle.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Bridgewater-Raynham 83, Apponequet 63

The Trojans took down the Lakers in non-league action to stay undefeated and improve to 4-0 overall.

Jessie McNeil won both the 200 meter freestyle and 100 meter backstroke, recording DI State qualifying times in both to improve her number of state-qualified events to six. Lily Martin won both the 50 meter freestyle and 100 meter butterfly while Kiley George won the 100 meter freestyle and Eva Chaves won the 500 meter freestyle.

The relay team of George, McNeil, Martin and Chaves won both the 200 meter medley, in which they recorded a DI State qualifying time, and the 400 meter freestyle, where they recorded a South Sectionals qualifying time. The relay team of Abby Szumita, Riley Gillespie, Samantha Bean and Madison Maltby won the 200 yard freestyle.

