Obituary: Barbara Ann Sclafini Rutherford

Barbara Ann Sclafini Rutherford, Jan. 2, 1937-Jan. 17, 2022, was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife to her late husband.



She is survived by her son: Kevin (Kelli) Rutherford; grandchildren: Korban, Ava, Kelsie and Haley; great-granddaughters: Audrey and Adele; daughter: Charissa (Garian) Nobinger; five grand fur babies; her brother: Charles (Jo)Sclafini; a great number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews, as well as a number of friends that she loved as sisters, bonus kids and bonus grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 47.5 years: Wayne; her oldest son: Wayne Michael; her parents: Anthony and Mildred Sclafini; her sisters: Carol Berman and Florence Saracco and brother: Tony Sclafini.



She will be deeply missed. Barbara looked forward to the day that she would get to be reunited with her son, Wayne Michael, and husband, Wayne and all her family and friends that preceded her in death. Acts 24:15.



A memorial will be held January 29, 2022, starting at 2:45 p.m. Please contact family for video conference link.