The New York Knicks Have Waived A Player And Signed A Player

On Wednesday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono to a 10-day contract, and the announcement can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Knicks PR.

The team also waived forward Solomon Hill, per the announcement.

Arcidiacono had previously been on the Knicks on a 10-day contract, but was waived prior to playing a game with the team.

After the team traded for Cam Reddish, and acquired Hill and Reddish, they waived Arcidiacono.

Now, they are binging back Arcidiacono and waiving Hill, who is out due to injury.

The Knicks are currently 22-24 in 46 games on the season, and the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

On Thursday night, they lost to the New Orleans Pelicans at home 102-91.

