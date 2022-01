The Pacer girls edge past the Pioneers, while the Lakeridge boys win big over OC.There's been nothing easy about the COVID-19 era for Oregon's high school swimmers, so when Lakeridge and Oregon City got together in league competition, they made the most of it. The Pacers and Pioneers, matched up at Lake Oswego School District Pool on Thursday, Jan. 20, went after each other hard, with the Lakeridge girls pulling out a 99-71 victory while the Pacer boys flexed their muscles to win 137-26. "We had a great night in the pool," said Lakeridge co-coach Derek Abbott. "Our energy was...

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO