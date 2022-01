In the second women’s basketball meeting between USC and UCLA in four days, the Trojans could not overcome the Bruins’ hot start from beyond the arc in a 68-58 home loss. The two teams played just four days earlier in what was a blowout victory for UCLA, 66-43. The Bruins crushed USC in nearly every aspect of the game: the Trojans had 27 turnovers, only two made 3-point attempts and a shooting percentage of just 27.6%.

