ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Moose vs. W. Morrissey Impact World title match set for No Surrender

By Josh Nason
f4wonline.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMoose will put his Impact World title on the line against W. Morrissey at next month's No Surrender. The live Impact Plus event is set for Saturday, February 19th in New...

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
f4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Roman Reigns celebration

With Roman Reigns breaking Brock Lesnar's record for the longest Universal Championship reign in history, The Bloodline will acknowledge Reigns on tonight's episode of SmackDown. Reigns and The Usos will "acknowledge and celebrate Reigns for his record-breaking 508 days as the Universal Champion" tonight. Reigns is set to defend the...
WWE
The Independent

Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test at UFC 270

If Francis Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring. Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the...
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s sparring footage claims dismissed by Ciryl Gane’s coach

Ciryl Gane’s coach has dismissed Francis Ngannou’s suggestion that sparring footage of the upcoming opponents was edited.Fernand Lopez trained Ngannou prior to the French-Cameroonian’s UFC heavyweight title win last March, and he has continued to coach Gane all the while.Ngannou and Gane used to train together at Lopez’s MMA Factory gym in France, and the former teammates are set to become opponents this month in the main event of UFC 270.Gane carries the interim heavyweight title into the bout, having obtained the gold in August, and the build-up to the contest has been dominated by conversations around sparring footage...
UFC
f4wonline.com

Dwayne Johnson's Project Rock to become official UFC footwear partner

Former WWE star and pop culture icon Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Project Rock performance brand via Under Armour is now the official footwear partner of the UFC. Johnson announced the news on Twitter Friday along with a hype video, saying the deal begins with Saturday's UFC 270. Financial terms for...
RETAIL
f4wonline.com

NJPW pulls six wrestlers from event due to COVID-19 protocols

NJPW pulled six wrestlers from today's New Year's Golden Series event after one of them had a high temperature. The promotion did not announce which of the six wrestlers had the fever, but all six participants from Thursday's Toru Yano, Satoshi Kojima and Tomoaki Honma vs. Minoru Suzuki, Taichi and TAKA Michinoku tag match were removed from Friday's event due to contact tracing protocols.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott D'amore
f4wonline.com

Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page, TBS title match, Hook set for AEW Rampage

Four matches have been announced for Friday's AEW Rampage. Jon Moxley will make his in-ring return, facing Ethan Page. Moxley made his first appearance since October on tonight's Dynamite, delivering a promo. The TBS Championship will be on the line on Friday's show. Jade Cargill will look to make her...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Fight Game: Moxley returns, Gunther, Dynamite & NXT recaps

John LaRocca and I are back on the Fight Game Podcast. Before we recap AEW Dynamite and NXT from this week, we discuss the following:. Jon Moxley's return to AEW and his upcoming match this weekend for GCW. Cody Rhodes' promo that went in a few different directions. WALTER becoming...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Sami Zayn signs new multi-year deal with WWE

Sami Zayn will remain in WWE as he has re-signed a multi-year deal with the company. Fightful first reported the news which has also been independently confirmed. Zayn's contract was reportedly up at the end of 2021, reported by Dave Meltzer last September. In a December Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he wrote that locker room talk was that Zayn had re-signed but didn't have that confirmed.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Combat#Vsk
f4wonline.com

Debut announced for this week's WWE 205 Live

This week's 205 Live will include the debut of a recent WWE signee. WWE has announced that Javier Bernal vs. Draco Anthony will air on 205 Live this Friday night. Bernal, whose real name is Randy Jose Beidelschies, is making his debut in the match. Bernal signed with WWE after...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Figure Four Daily with Lance Storm: AEW Dynamite and Impact thoughts

Figure Four Daily with Bryan Alvarez and Lance Storm is back with tons to talk about including tons of thoughts on AEW this weekend, including the Cody promo and the Wardlow angle, Impact thoughts, WWE and the Guinness Book of World Records and more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWE
f4wonline.com

Gunther Stark trademark abandoned by WWE

WWE has abandoned their trademark filing for the controversial name Gunther Stark. PWInsider first reported the news Thursday, saying they abandoned their registration on Wednesday. WWE was planning on using the name for NXT star WALTER, but instead, he is simply going by Gunther which he announced to the world...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
f4wonline.com

Empty arena stipulation set for Dragunov vs. Devlin NXT UK title match

There will be no fans in attendance for Ilja Dragunov and Jordan Devlin's NXT United Kingdom Championship match. During a video package that aired on NXT UK today, it was announced that Dragunov vs. Devlin will be an empty arena match. The title match will headline next Thursday's episode of NXT UK.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WOR: A talk with NJPW's Kazuchika Okada

Dave Meltzer and I are back on Wrestling Observer Radio to interview the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and new inductee into the Wrestling Observer Hall of Fame, Kazuchika Okada. We talk to him about wrestling during the pandemic, great matches, dream opponents, and his historic career. Click to listen below...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 1/21 – Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV Roundtable – Radican & Lilly: Purrazzo vs. James Texas Death Match main event, Moose vs. Cardona vs. Morrissey Impact World Championship match, first ever Knockouts Ultimate X match, more (42 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch Impact specialist Darrin Lilly for the Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill PPV roundtable. The show begins with a look at the Knockout Women Champion Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo Texas Death Match main event. Radican and Lilly discuss what worked and what didn’t work. They then march backwards through the rest of the card in order, highlighting the Impact World Championship match with Moose defending against Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey in an excellent big man match, the ROH invasion, Steve Maclin shining, Josh Alexander’s continued push, the excellent Knockouts Ultimate X opening match, and more. They close the show giving their overall score and some closing thoughts on what was a great show in front of a hot crowd.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Konnan home recovering from heart surgery

Mexican wrestling legend Konnan is back home recovering from heart surgery, according to Dave Meltzer. Meltzer said that Konnan (Charles Ashenoff) was hospitalized last Thursday after suffering what was described as a lot of pain in his chest. He had originally attributed the discomfort to fractured ribs he suffered during an FTR attack last June on AEW Dynamite.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy