adidas Superstar ‘Pride’ Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community

Converse unveiled its latest Valentine’s Day-inspired line of sneakers and they are already making people eager to start celebrating the most romantic day of the year.Ahead of the day of love on 14 February, the brand released new designs celebrating the holiday, with Converse noting the “embroidered hearts, kisses, and more send your love to the streets”.The limited-edition collection, which comes in the pink and red hues typical of Valentine’s Day, as well as white and black, features patterns such as red lip prints and smaller embroidered lips, while another pair of the love-themed sneakers includes a more subtle tribute...
