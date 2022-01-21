adidas Superstar ‘Pride’ Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community

Rainbow flags will be flying high in and around Hollywood Circle Saturday as the "My Hollywood Pride" Street Festival kicks off. This is the first ever gay pride street festival in Hollywood. Hollywood LGBTQ-Plus President Todd Delmay says it's emotional to see this come to fruition after 2 years as a sign of just how far they have come. The festival has no parade but it does include live music, shows, food, exhibitors and a youth zone. No word yet on how many people are expected, since this is the first of what they hope will be many more to come.

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO