ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

adidas Superstar ‘Pride’ Celebrates the LGBTQ+ Community

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe adidas Superstar ‘Pride’ celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and will be a part of a larger ‘Pride’ collection that will debut in 2022. This adidas Superstar uses the theme ‘BE ONE BE TOGETHER’ which is...

www.sneakerfiles.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Celebrate at the MLK Day Community Mural Festival

Rob Brown with Another Look Barber Shop and Bill Knowlton with the Mack Road Partnership joined Mae with a look at Monday’s MLK Day Community Mural Festival, a celebration centered around art, culture and community beginning at noon.
CELEBRATIONS
iheart.com

"My Pride Hollywood" Celebrates Inaugural Festival

Rainbow flags will be flying high in and around Hollywood Circle Saturday as the "My Hollywood Pride" Street Festival kicks off. This is the first ever gay pride street festival in Hollywood. Hollywood LGBTQ-Plus President Todd Delmay says it's emotional to see this come to fruition after 2 years as a sign of just how far they have come. The festival has no parade but it does include live music, shows, food, exhibitors and a youth zone. No word yet on how many people are expected, since this is the first of what they hope will be many more to come.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism
hypebeast.com

Y-3 Hicho Arrives in Classic adidas Superstar Colorways

Y-3, the popular joint label under and Yohji Yamamoto, has introduced two new colorways for its Hicho Platform-style sneakers. At first glance, the white on black and black on white sneakers look to resemble the classic adidas Originals Superstars, bearing the same color patterns and form up top apart from the shell-toe design. Uppers are dressed in soft tumbled leathers while contrasting overlays appear on the lateral stripes, heel tab, and Y-3 logo under the collar.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

The adidas Adimatic Skate Shoe is Returning

The adidas Adimatic originally launched in the 90s and the Three Stripes brand has started to bring the classic skate shoe back. So far, we have two colorways with one dressed in the OG ‘Green’ and the other is a new colorway in ‘Core Black.’ Both pairs feature durable suede on the upper and thick Three Stripes branding on the panels. Next, we have thick flat laces, a zig-zag pattern on the midsole, and a Gum rubber outsole. The retro pair will come with recycled content that’s generated from production waste.
APPAREL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Saratoga community celebrates MLK Day with poetry slam

Due to the spread of COVID-19 and severe weather, this past weekend’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations looked a bit different in Saratoga. MLK Saratoga, Black Lives Matter Saratoga and C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios hosted a number of online events throughout the weekend. This includes a poetry slam and musical performances that were live streamed from Caffe Lena Sunday night.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Footwear News

Adidas and Prada Come Together For an NFT Collab

Adidas Originals and Prada have another collab arriving soon. After delivering a four-shoe Forum collection last week, the German sportswear giant and the Italian luxury fashion house have joined forces yet again for their latest “re-source” NFT project created in partnership with digital artist Zach Lieberman. According to the brand, this collab will unite individuals across fashion, design, and the NFT space to co-create a large-scale digital artwork that will be modeled after the brand’s physical “Re-Nylon” capsule. Adidas and Prada fans will be able to register with a digital wallet starting on Jan. 24 for an opportunity to create and mint...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Adidas
Footwear News

Fall in Love With Converse’s Valentine’s Day Collection in Sneakers Embroidered With Hearts and Kissable Lips

Converse’s Valentine’s Day sneaker releases will make you catch all the lovey-dovey feels this year. The brand released its limited range of V-Day-themed sneakers created in its most popular silhouettes. There are four distinct designs with themes that align with the holiday. The first style is a white Chunk 70 shoe that features little red lips embroidered all over with the word “Me” embroidered around the outer sole along with an embroidered heart. It includes the Converse signature seal and a black and white sole color combination. They also come with white laces. Another design follows the same aesthetic and pattern, except...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SneakerFiles

Vans is Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Half Cab

Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Half Cab, Vans will release a new collection inspired by when the model first came onto the scene in 1992. Several colorways will be available, but the first Vans Half Cab ’92 will come highlighted in Navy and Taupe. Overall, the pair resembles the original release, with the exception of separation of the toe cap and ollie patch, which has a modern feel. We also have a new finish on the sidewalk and a checkerboard on the heel.
RETAIL
SneakerFiles

Nike Dunk High ‘Panda’ Releasing in Men’s and Women’s Sizing

For those that want to get their hands on the Nike Dunk High ‘Panda’ which comes in White and Black, the brand will release the pair in men’s and women’s sizing. The two Nike Dunk High releases will use White leather on the base while Black appears on the overlays. Also, the two will have a White midsole and a Black rubber outsole. There are a few key differences which include the tongue and insole branding. The men’s pair will have Black branding on the tongue and Orange branding on the insoles while the women’s iteration features Red on the tongue branding and White on the insoles.
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Could a Kanye West x Jordan Brand Collaboration Be in the Works?

Kanye West and a Jordan Brand collaboration? Many would think that will never happen. However, there seems to be a possibility that a collaboration could come to fruition. Kanye West recently posted a photo of the Jumpman logo on his Instagram. For the second photo, he shared a Tweet from Nice Kicks that says Marcus Jordan wants to get Kanye West, Michael Jordan, and DJ Khaled together for a conversation. While the details are not clear, it has a lot of people talking about a potential collaboration that would bring together everyone. There’s even a possibility that Marcus Jordan’s Trophy Room could be involved.
CELEBRITIES
TrendHunter.com

Bespoke LGBTQ+-Celebrating Vodkas

Utah-based independent distillery Ogden's Own has announced that its annual label, Five Husbands Vodka, is putting out a nationwide casting call for its 2022 Five Husbands bottling. The year-round expression, which is devoted to supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+, is in search of candidates who share the brand's values and vision.
OGDEN, UT
The Independent

Converse released its Valentine’s Day collection and people are obsessed: ‘I am in love’

Converse unveiled its latest Valentine’s Day-inspired line of sneakers and they are already making people eager to start celebrating the most romantic day of the year.Ahead of the day of love on 14 February, the brand released new designs celebrating the holiday, with Converse noting the “embroidered hearts, kisses, and more send your love to the streets”.The limited-edition collection, which comes in the pink and red hues typical of Valentine’s Day, as well as white and black, features patterns such as red lip prints and smaller embroidered lips, while another pair of the love-themed sneakers includes a more subtle tribute...
APPAREL
wflx.com

MLK community celebration returns to Gifford

Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. could be found throughout our area on Monday. In Indian River County, it marked the return of a community celebration that had been previously canceled by COVID-19. Dale Dawkins found himself Monday morning directing traffic. The former NFL player saw his vision through...
GIFFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy