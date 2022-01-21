ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Akenten lifts SE Missouri over Tennessee St. 85-63

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0drbYRgB00

Nana Akenten came off the bench to tally 17 points to lead Southeast Missouri to an 85-63 win over Tennessee State on Thursday night.

Phillip Russell had 15 points and seven assists for Southeast Missouri (7-11, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Eric Reed Jr. added 14 points. Nygal Russell had seven rebounds.

Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. had 14 points for the Tigers (7-11, 2-4). Dedric Boyd added 13 points. Carlos Marshall Jr. had 10 points.

The Redhawks leveled the season series against the Tigers. Tennessee State defeated Southeast Missouri 95-84 on Jan. 8.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Local
Missouri College Basketball
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
State
Missouri State
Las Cruces Sun-News

Aggies rebound from horrendous loss with physical win over Stephen F. Austin

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Rebounding has defined Chris Jans' New Mexico State basketball teams in his five year tenure in Las Cruces — and not just cleaning up misses off the backboard, although he preaches it ad nauseam. Aside from last season's greatly-disrupted Covid season which prevented the Aggies from playing a game in Las Cruces, Jans'...
The Courier Journal

Louisville retires the jersey number of Cardinals legend Russ Smith with ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The banner was unveiled, Russ Smith put his hands over his face, and fellow Cardinal legend Darrell Griffith presented Smith with a framed No. 2 jersey. Smith had just been honored with a banner that hung in the rafters in between Pervis Ellison and Denny Crum. His No. 2 jersey was retired Saturday by the Louisville men's basketball program, becoming the fifth retired number in program history; Charlie Tyra (8), Wes Unseld (31), Darrell Griffith (35) and Pervis Ellison (41) are the others.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Se Missouri#Ohio Valley Conference#Tigers#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
kion546.com

Mosley, Prim spark Missouri State over Illinois State 88-63

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Isiaih Mosley tossed in 24 points and Gaige Prim added a double-double as Missouri State rolled past Illinois State 88-63. Prim finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (14-6, 5-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Mark Freeman had 19 points for the Redbirds (9-9, 2-3).
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

St. Thomas Aquinas’ Zion Turner commits to UConn Huskies

St. Thomas Aquinas three-time state champion quarterback Zion Turner committed to the Connecticut Huskies, he announced this week on Twitter. Turner, who is the only St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback to win three consecutive state titles as a starter, revealed his decision after receiving an offer from the Huskies in early December. Ranked a three-star prospect by 247sports, Turner chose UConn ...
NFL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26

Florida A&M senior guard M. J. Randolph (#3), the SWAC's leading scorer (20.6 ppg.) led the Rattlers to two wins. FAMU has big games Saturday hosting conference co-leader Alcorn State and Monday entertaining Jackson State. The post HBCU Hoops Rundown: Div. 1 games of Jan. 15-26 appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Saturday’s Arch Manning News

On Friday night, five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning had the best college football coach in the country – and his top assistants – at his high school basketball game. Manning, the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the 2023 class, is also a star on the hardwood. Alabama coach...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

519K+
Followers
129K+
Post
273M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy