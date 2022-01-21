ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Stars' Roope Hintz: Stays hot with pair of PP points

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Hintz notched a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- as well as five...

www.cbssports.com

Daily Herald

Hintz scores in overtime to lift Stars past Red Wings 5-4

DETROIT -- Roope Hintz scored a power-play goal with 2:09 left in overtime to give the Dallas Stars a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. 'œIt was a great pass,' Hintz said of the feed from Joe Pavelski on the winning goal. 'œI just tried to get my stick on it.'
NHL
NHL

Hintz, Stars rally to defeat Red Wings in OT

Scores at 2:51 after Robertson ties it with 1:03 left in third period. Jason Robertson tied it up late in the 3rd to force overtime, where Roope Hintz went on to win it to propel the Stars past the Red Wings. 05:00 •. Roope Hintz scored at 2:51 of overtime...
NHL
Person
Roope Hintz
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Bucks' Grayson Allen ejected for dangerous foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says Grayson Allen's dangerous foul 'could have ended' Alex Caruso's career

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
NBA
KREX

Avalanche continue hot streak by beating Kings 4-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Playing the second game of a back-to-back set, the Colorado Avalanche looked tired. They weren’t able to bombard the Los Angeles Kings with their typical offensive brilliance, finding themselves on the wrong side of a 14-shot disparity. And they still won. Kiefer Sherwood scored his first goal in nearly three years, […]
NHL
CBS Sports

Sharks' Tomas Hertl: Pair of points in loss

Hertl scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Kraken. Hertl tallied just 38 seconds into the game and also factored on Timo Meier's third-period marker. The 28-year-old Hertl also put up four assists Monday versus the Kings, so he's had a good week after going with a point in three straight outings. The Czech forward has 21 tallies, 37 points (seven on the power play), 117 shots on net and a plus-1 rating in 41 contests, putting him on pace to match his career-best 74-point output from 2018-19.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Mark Scheifele: Stays hot with goal

Scheifele notched a goal in a 5-2 loss to the Predators on Thursday. Scheifele missed five games in late October but has really not looked back since. The center has 23 points over his last 23 games, with 10 goals and 13 assists. The 28-year-old has been even better over his last seven contests, with three goals and six assists.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Tyler Seguin: Stays hot with helper

Seguin logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Seguin has picked up three goals and three assists in his last three outings. He had a hand in Ryan Suter's opening tally in Friday's game. While Seguin was slow out of the gate in 2021-22, he's up to 12 goals, seven assists, 99 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-14 rating through 38 contests. Fantasy managers may want to float trade offers for Seguin soon -- he looks more like his old, high-scoring self lately.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hornets aim to stay hot vs. Thunder

So many good things have happened for the Charlotte Hornets over the past two weeks as they defeated some of the top teams in the Eastern Conference while winning six of their last seven games. "We're not satisfied," Charlotte guard Terry Rozier said. "We're going to stay humble, keep playing...
NBA
CBS Sports

Stars' Miro Heiskanen: Grabs pair of helpers

Heiskanen logged two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Heiskanen set up goals by Ryan Suter and Joel Kiviranta in the first two periods. The 22-year-old Heiskanen has been frustratingly streaky at times this year -- he followed up a recent five-game point streak by going scoreless in the next four outings before his two-assist game Friday. For the season, the Finn has 24 points (eight on the power play), 88 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating in 37 appearances.
NHL
yourdailylocal.com

Eisenhower Boys Stay Hot With Win Over Kane

KANE, Pa. – Wyatt Lookenhouse and Curt Darling combined for 33 points as Eisenhower edged Kane in a District 9/10 crossover, 52-48. Eisenhower trailed 22-20 at halftime, outscoring the Wolves 18-9 in the third quarter to take the lead behind Lookenhouse, who scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half, while Darling netted 16 and Kyler Black eight for Eisenhower.
KANE, PA
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Andrei Svechnikov: Stays hot Friday

Svechnikov notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Vincent Trocheck's power-play tally to open the scoring midway through the first period, then helped set up Nino Niederreiter late in the second. Svechnikov has reeled off three straight multi-point performances and five in seven January games, and on the season the 21-year-old is up to 13 goals and 32 points through 34 contests.
NHL

