Stars' Roope Hintz: Stays hot with pair of PP points

Seguin logged an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings. Seguin has picked up three goals and three assists in his last three outings. He had a hand in Ryan Suter's opening tally in Friday's game. While Seguin was slow out of the gate in 2021-22, he's up to 12 goals, seven assists, 99 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-14 rating through 38 contests. Fantasy managers may want to float trade offers for Seguin soon -- he looks more like his old, high-scoring self lately.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO