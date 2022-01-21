ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Oskar Steen: Joins active roster

 1 day ago

Steen was recalled to the active roster Thursday, per CapFriendly. Steen...

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
Brad Marchand
Anton Blidh
Oskar Steen
Nick Foligno
Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
Foligno Set For Boston Bruins Return, Steen Comes Out

After it first appeared that Boston Bruins forward Nick Foligno might be done for the year with a nasty-looking leg injury, it looks like the 34-year-old will be back in the lineup on Thursday night against the Washington Capitals. Foligno will need to give the final green light after taking...
Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ruled out Saturday

Marchand (upper body) will not participate in Saturday's contest against Winnipeg, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Marchand suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's game against Washington resulting in an early departure from play. Before Thursday's game, the 33-year-old averaged 19:19 of ice time -- 3:25 on the power play -- and tallied 16 points over 10 January appearances. Jake DeBrusk is likely to take on an expanded role in Saturday's game versus Winnipeg.
Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says Grayson Allen's dangerous foul 'could have ended' Alex Caruso's career

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
WATCH: Bucks' Grayson Allen ejected for dangerous foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
Capitals' Michal Kempny: Rises to active roster

Kempny was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Kempny could be in the lineup Thursday versus the Bruins, as John Carlson (COVID-19 protocols) and Dmitry Orlov (suspension) won't be available. The 31-year-old Kempny has one assist, six hits and five blocked shots in three games for the Capitals this year.
Ducks' Greg Pateryn: Returns to active roster

Pateryn was promoted from the taxi squad and will play on the third pairing Wednesday versus the Avalanche. The Ducks are missing a handful of defensemen due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols. Pateryn will be partnered with Brenden Guhle in this contest.
Kraken's Alex True: Off active roster

True was demoted from the active roster to the taxi squad Thursday. True's exit from the active roster was to make room for Morgan Geekie's (upper body) return from injured reserve. The 24-year-old True will likely see most of his playing time with AHL Charlotte this season, as he's yet to record a point in eight appearances with the Kraken.
Senators' Jacob Bernard-Docker: On active roster

Bernard-Docker has been promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster ahead of Thursday's matchup with Pittsburgh. Bernard-Docker is expected to slot into a top-pairing role against the Penguins. The 21-year-old blueliner has tallied one assist through six games with the Senators this season.
