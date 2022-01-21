Canadiens' Joel Teasdale: Activated, sent down Thursday

Throughout the process, I have vocalized (via the Pick Six podcast) my belief that the 2022 NFL Draft class lacks the blue-chip talent that fans have seen atop the draft over the years. Yet, it feels as though the draft community, myself included, has generally made mock draft selections from the same pool of players. In an effort to provide an alternative look to how the draft could play out in April, I decided to mix it up this week and that starts with the No. 1 overall selection.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO