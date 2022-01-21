ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Joel Teasdale: Activated, sent down Thursday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Teasdale (knee) was activated from injured reserve and assigned to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ahl Laval#Ir
CBS Sports

WATCH: Bucks' Grayson Allen ejected for dangerous foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls head coach Billy Donovan says Grayson Allen's dangerous foul 'could have ended' Alex Caruso's career

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Thursday Signing

With the second round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a former first-round pick to a reserve/futures contract. The Chiefs have decided they’ll take a closer look at former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. He was released earlier this season after a video surfaced of him showing off a firearm and making death threats.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars take a new name at No. 1, Jets land arguably the draft's two best prospects

Throughout the process, I have vocalized (via the Pick Six podcast) my belief that the 2022 NFL Draft class lacks the blue-chip talent that fans have seen atop the draft over the years. Yet, it feels as though the draft community, myself included, has generally made mock draft selections from the same pool of players. In an effort to provide an alternative look to how the draft could play out in April, I decided to mix it up this week and that starts with the No. 1 overall selection.
NFL
CBS Sports

Islanders' Austin Czarnik: Sent down to AHL Bridgeport

Czarnik was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Czarnik was with the taxi squad, but the Islanders have little need for extra forwards for now. He'll likely be near the list of call-ups should they need reinforcements later.
NHL
Yardbarker

Today in Hockey History: Jan. 20

Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
NHL
The Spun

Bucs Worked Out Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

Even though they are alive in the playoffs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still working out free agents. They had a veteran wide receiver in on Wednesday. The Bucs worked out former Houston Texans and New York Jets wideout Vyncint Smith this week. Smith appeared in two games with New York this year and seven in 2020. His best season as a pro was 2019, when he caught 17 passes for 225 yards for Gang Green.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy