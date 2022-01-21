Canadiens' Joel Teasdale: Activated, sent down Thursday

It is clear at this point that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to shake up their roster ahead of the upcoming February trade deadline. Whispers of a James Harden exit have already emerged, while reports of a potential trade for promising big man Nic Claxton have also surfaced. Another name...
MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
With the second round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a former first-round pick to a reserve/futures contract. The Chiefs have decided they’ll take a closer look at former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. He was released earlier this season after a video surfaced of him showing off a firearm and making death threats.
Happy Thursday morning, all. I hope this newsletter finds you well. Good morning to everyone but especially to... DERRICK HENRY AND THE TENNESSEE...
Throughout the process, I have vocalized (via the Pick Six podcast) my belief that the 2022 NFL Draft class lacks the blue-chip talent that fans have seen atop the draft over the years. Yet, it feels as though the draft community, myself included, has generally made mock draft selections from the same pool of players. In an effort to provide an alternative look to how the draft could play out in April, I decided to mix it up this week and that starts with the No. 1 overall selection.
Czarnik was reassigned to AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Czarnik was with the taxi squad, but the Islanders have little need for extra forwards for now. He'll likely be near the list of call-ups should they need reinforcements later.
There is no consensus top edge-rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft. Some teams will love Aidan Hutchinson. Others will be enamored with the perceived potential of Kayvon Thibodeaux. Don't be surprised if we get a late riser like Purdue's George Karlaftis, Michigan's David Ojabo, Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie, or San Diego State's Cameron Thomas either.
Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
Earlier this week, the Devils endured one of the more frustrating defeats they've had in recent memory. Despite a dominant first period that all but prevented a shot on goal against them, the Devils were defeated by the lowly Arizona Coyotes, 4-1, at Prudential Center on Wednesday night.
Even though they are alive in the playoffs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still working out free agents. They had a veteran wide receiver in on Wednesday. The Bucs worked out former Houston Texans and New York Jets wideout Vyncint Smith this week. Smith appeared in two games with New York this year and seven in 2020. His best season as a pro was 2019, when he caught 17 passes for 225 yards for Gang Green.
