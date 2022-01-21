Bruins' Tyler Lewington: Back on active roster

Marchand (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Capitals. Marchand was seen grabbing at his shoulder during part of the second period before ultimately heading to the locker room. The injury like occurred on a hit from Garnet Hathaway. The Bruins declined to specify the nature of his injury, but they'll now have to finish the game with 10 forwards after Anton Blidh (upper body) exited the contest earlier. Missing Marchand for any length of time is significant, as he has 20 goals and 43 points in 32 appearances.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO