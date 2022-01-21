ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Kyle Keyser: Quick return to taxi squad

 1 day ago

Keyser rejoined the taxi squad Thursday, per CapFriendly. Keyser was sent to...

CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Snatches Fan’s Phone, Records Hilarious Message Before Bruins-Capitals Game

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is a man of the people — and one funny guy. The Bruins forward had some fun with a Boston fan ahead of Thursday night’s game against the Capitals, in a way that only Brad Marchand could. As he made his way off the ice following pregame warmups, Marchand started giving out his usual high-fives and fist bumps to the fans there to greet him. One young fan was recording it on his phone, which is when Marchand decided to have his fun. He snagged the phone as he walked through the tunnel and recorded a rather...
NHL
Person
Jeremy Swayman
Person
Linus Ullmark
Person
Tuukka Rask
CBS Boston

Bruins Upset With ‘Cheap Hit’ That Knocked Brad Marchand Out Of Win Over Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins earned a spirited 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night, but it may have come at a cost. Brad Marchand had to leave the game in the second period after taking a hit from behind by Washington’s Garnet Hathaway, which head coach Bruce Cassidy called a “cheap hit.” Marchand suffered an upper-body injury on the play, which occurred a little more than halfway through the second period. The Bruins winger went into the corner to play the puck, and Hathaway lined him up and delivered a crushing blow right between the numbers, sending Marchand...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Moves to taxi squad

Vaakanainen was demoted to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Vaakanainen could be back with the big club if Mike Reilly (COVID-19 protocols) remains out for Thursday's game versus the Capitals. He has four helpers in six contests this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Exits after second period

Marchand (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Capitals. Marchand was seen grabbing at his shoulder during part of the second period before ultimately heading to the locker room. The injury like occurred on a hit from Garnet Hathaway. The Bruins declined to specify the nature of his injury, but they'll now have to finish the game with 10 forwards after Anton Blidh (upper body) exited the contest earlier. Missing Marchand for any length of time is significant, as he has 20 goals and 43 points in 32 appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Brad Marchand: Ruled out Saturday

Marchand (upper body) will not participate in Saturday's contest against Winnipeg, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Marchand suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's game against Washington resulting in an early departure from play. Before Thursday's game, the 33-year-old averaged 19:19 of ice time -- 3:25 on the power play -- and tallied 16 points over 10 January appearances. Jake DeBrusk is likely to take on an expanded role in Saturday's game versus Winnipeg.
NHL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Bucks' Grayson Allen ejected for dangerous foul on Bulls' Alex Caruso

MILWAUKEE -- The regional rivalry between the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls was renewed on Friday night, when the two Eastern Conference contenders met for the first time this season. With a split crowd reacting to every play, the game didn't need need any more juice, but it got some in the third quarter when Grayson Allen was ejected for a dangerous foul on Alex Caruso.
NBA
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
griffinshockey.com

Pickard Gets Called to Taxi Squad

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard to their taxi squad from the Grand Rapids Griffins. Pickard was the backup goaltender for Detroit on Jan. 17 against Buffalo and has appeared in 113 NHL games throughout his career, with his most recent game action coming on May 8, 2021 against Columbus. The netminder has posted a 34-53-10 record in the NHL with a 3.01 goals against average, 0.904 save percentage and four shutouts. The 10-year-pro has seen action in 26 of the 32 games this season with Grand Rapids. He set a new AHL career high for consecutive games played (14) on Dec. 10 at Manitoba and made his 12th straight start on Dec. 22, which set a new career high for the goaltender. Pickard currently places sixth in the AHL with a 2.34 goals against average while his 0.929 save percentage ranks second.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Drops to taxi squad

Sgarbossa was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Sgarbossa has not played in the Capitals' last four games, instead serving as a healthy scratch. He'll move to the taxi squad to make room for defensemen Michal Kempny.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Danny O'Regan: Rises to taxi squad

O'Regan was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday. O'Regan has made one appearance at the NHL level this season. The 27-year-old has 14 points in 25 contests with AHL San Diego, where he figures to see most of his playing time.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Sent down to taxi squad

Dauphin was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Dauphin has played in the last four games, though he didn't log a point in that span. The 26-year-old has three points in nine appearances for the Canadiens this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Adam Ruzicka: Assigned to taxi squad

Ruzicka was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Ruzicka hasn't played since Jan. 7 for the Flames, though he remains an extra forward practicing with the team. The 22-year-old has one goal in five games at the NHL level this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Jack Quinn: Brought up to taxi squad

Quinn was promoted from AHL Rochester to the taxi squad Thursday. Quinn will presumably be on hand as an emergency option for Thursday night's game versus the Stars. The 2020 eighth overall pick has racked up 18 goals and 35 points through 24 AHL appearances this season.
NHL

