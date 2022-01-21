ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Bearkats keep momentum, defeat Aggies

By Colton Foster cfoster@itemonline.com
Huntsville Item
Huntsville Item
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRy95_0drbYCgW00
Tristan Ikpe slams down a dunk as the Bearkats would go on to beat New Mexico State Thursday night. DJ Shafer Game Day Photos

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston men's basketball has done the unthinkable, as they knocked off the Western Athletic Conference’s preseason favorite on Thursday night.

The Bearkats defeated New Mexico State 71-46, after getting out to a quick 10-0 run to open the game.

IN PHOTOS: Sam Houston vs.New Mexico State

Sam Houston was led by Savion Flagg, who only played 25 minutes due to foul trouble, yet added 22 points, leading all scorers. While Flagg has been a consistent scorer for the Bearkats, he was not the only one due recognition – junior Donte Powers finished with 12 points and four boards off the bench.

While offense hit a high note against the Aggies shooting 53.1% from the field, it was defense that has carried the Bearkats through their game.

The Bearkats were able to pull in 28 defensive rebounds, limiting the Aggies to 12 second chance points. New Mexico’s junior guard Teddy Allen had 41 points during their last game against Abilene Christian, but the Kats were able to hold him down to two points that came in the first half.

No scorer for the Aggies landed in double digits in the game.

With momentum completely shifted in favor of the Bearkats, they will now have to face Grand Canyon University, as they head into Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum on Saturday, after suffering a 71-46 loss to Stephen F. Austin. Tipoff between the Bearkats and the Antelopes is set for 2 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Arizona Democratic Party executive board censures Sinema

The executive board of the Arizona Democratic Party (ADP) censured Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) after she and fellow moderate Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) joined their 50 Republican colleagues this week to block Democrats’ attempts to change the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation. “I want to be...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
New Mexico State
Huntsville, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
Huntsville, TX
Huntsville, TX
College Sports
Local
Texas Basketball
Huntsville, TX
Basketball
Fox News

Celebrities honor Louie Anderson after his death

Celebrities are paying tribute to the late comedian Louie Anderson on social media. Anderson died at a hospital in Las Vegas due to complications from cancer, his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed on Friday. The comedian's death comes days after Schwartz broke the news that Anderson was battling a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Person
Sam Houston
CBS News

Tensions mount at Ukrainian border as Russia amps up military presence

Ukraine is bracing for a possible invasion from Russia, which continues to expand its military presence on Ukraine’s northern border. While talks between the U.S. and Russia have stalled, the U.S. vowed to respond “swiftly and severely” with sanctions should Russia launch an attack. Holly Williams reports.
MILITARY
Huntsville Item

Huntsville Item

Huntsville, TX
1K+
Followers
31
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Huntsville Item

Comments / 0

Community Policy