Bearkats keep momentum, defeat Aggies

HUNTSVILLE — Sam Houston men's basketball has done the unthinkable, as they knocked off the Western Athletic Conference’s preseason favorite on Thursday night.

The Bearkats defeated New Mexico State 71-46, after getting out to a quick 10-0 run to open the game.

Sam Houston was led by Savion Flagg, who only played 25 minutes due to foul trouble, yet added 22 points, leading all scorers. While Flagg has been a consistent scorer for the Bearkats, he was not the only one due recognition – junior Donte Powers finished with 12 points and four boards off the bench.

While offense hit a high note against the Aggies shooting 53.1% from the field, it was defense that has carried the Bearkats through their game.

The Bearkats were able to pull in 28 defensive rebounds, limiting the Aggies to 12 second chance points. New Mexico’s junior guard Teddy Allen had 41 points during their last game against Abilene Christian, but the Kats were able to hold him down to two points that came in the first half.

No scorer for the Aggies landed in double digits in the game.

With momentum completely shifted in favor of the Bearkats, they will now have to face Grand Canyon University, as they head into Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum on Saturday, after suffering a 71-46 loss to Stephen F. Austin. Tipoff between the Bearkats and the Antelopes is set for 2 p.m.