NHL

Firebirds name Brennan Othmann as team captain

By Jonathan Deutsch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFlint Firebirds forward Brennan Othmann was named...

spokanechiefs.com

Bear Hughes named team captain for remainder of 2021-22 season

Spokane, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs announced on Thursday that forward Bear Hughes has been named team captain for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. Hughes becomes the 35th captain in franchise history and replaces Jack Finley, who was traded to Winnipeg earlier this season. “Bear exemplifies everything we’re...
NHL
#Flint Firebirds
news3lv.com

Henderson Silver Knights name Brayden Pachal as new captain

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights named their third captain in franchise history on Thursday. Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced that 22-year-old Brayden Pachal would be the team's new captain after serving as an assistant captain through the current season. Pachal is in his...
NHL
Yardbarker

Today in Hockey History: Jan. 20

Two of the greatest players who ever skated in the National Hockey League had memorable performances on this date. Plus, the number 1,000 was a reoccurring theme, a shortened season began, and a dynamic duo in Chicago hit a pair of personal milestones. Let’s take our daily trip back through time and relive the best hockey moments from Jan. 20.
NHL
High Point University Athletics

Women's Lacrosse Names 2022 Captains

High Point University women's lacrosse head coach, Lyndsey Boswell, named Abby Hormes, Jenna Kraft and Nicole Pugh, as the team captains for the 2022 season. "I love the captains that were chosen to lead this team in 2022', Coach Boswell said of the trio. "These three have worked hard on their own personal development as leaders, and it's going to pay off for our group as we push one another throughout pre-season. I'm really excited about the different leadership styles Abby, Nicole and Jenna bring to the table. These girls have high hopes for the 2022 season, I look forward to supporting them, as they take our program to a new height."
HIGH POINT, NC

