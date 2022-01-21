Firebirds name Brennan Othmann as team captain

High Point University women's lacrosse head coach, Lyndsey Boswell, named Abby Hormes, Jenna Kraft and Nicole Pugh, as the team captains for the 2022 season. "I love the captains that were chosen to lead this team in 2022', Coach Boswell said of the trio. "These three have worked hard on their own personal development as leaders, and it's going to pay off for our group as we push one another throughout pre-season. I'm really excited about the different leadership styles Abby, Nicole and Jenna bring to the table. These girls have high hopes for the 2022 season, I look forward to supporting them, as they take our program to a new height."

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO