Big night for Phinisee leads Indiana past No. 4 Purdue

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Rob Phinisee scored a season-high 17 points in the first half and then made the decisive 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to send Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65 on Thursday night.

Phinisee finished with a career-best 20 points as the Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) snapped a nine-game losing streak against their top rival and improved to 12-0 at home this season — sending fans streaming onto the court. Xavier Johnson added 18 points and Phinisee had four steals.

Jaden Ivey scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half for Purdue but missed two potential go-ahead shots in the final seven seconds, including a 3 at the buzzer. Mason Gillis had 13 points and seven rebounds as the Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3) lost for the first time in their last six trips to Assembly Hall.

NO. 1 GONZAGA 78, SAN FRANCISCO 62

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 23 points, Chet Holmgren added 22 and Gonzaga beat San Francisco in the makeup of a Jan. 6 game postponed by COVID-19 issues.

Anton Watson had 11 points and Andrew Nembhard finished with 10 for Gonzaga (15-2, 4-0 West Coast Conference), which regained the No. 1 ranking Monday after Baylor lost twice last week.

It was Gonzaga’s eighth consecutive victory and 62nd in a row at home, the longest streak in the nation. It was also the Bulldogs’ 22nd straight win over the Dons, dating to 2012.

Jamaree Bouyea scored 25 points for San Francisco (15-4, 2-2), which is off to its best start in decades.

NO. 3 ARIZONA 85, STANFORD 57

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Oumar Ballo had 21 points and Arizona dominated Stanford.

Bennedict Mathurin and Pelle Larsson each scored 13 for the Wildcats (15-1, 5-0 Pac-12), who are off to their best start since a 21-0 run to begin the 2013-14 season. They overwhelmed a Cardinal team that beat then-No. 5 USC nine days earlier.

Arizona shot 55.4% and held Stanford to 30% shooting, the 11th time in 16 games that the Wildcats held their opponent below 40%.

Spencer Jones and Maxime Raynaud each scored nine points to lead Stanford (10-6, 3-3), which lost for the first time in eight games this season at Maples Pavilion. Arizona has won 11 in a row on Stanford’s home floor.

NO. 9 UCLA 63, UTAH 58

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Johnny Juzang scored a season-high 28 points and UCLA outlasted Utah.

Jules Bernard added 14 points for the Bruins (12-2, 4-1 Pac-12), who had a difficult time shaking the last-place Utes even after a brilliant start.

Lazar Stefanovic scored a career-high 18 points but missed an open jumper from the top of the key that could have tied the game late. Both Gach had 11 points for Utah (8-11, 1-8), which has lost seven straight.

Trailing 54-51, the Bruins went on a 7-0 run capped by Juzang’s drive. The Utes had a couple of chances to tie it in the final 30 seconds, but Jaime Jaquez Jr. drew an offensive foul on Gach and the Utes missed two 3-pointers.

NO. 16 USC 61, COLORADO 58

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Chevez Goodwin scored all 14 of his points in the second half and grabbed 18 rebounds as Southern California ended three years of frustration against Colorado.

Max Agbonkpolo added 11 points and went 3 of 4 at the free throw line in the final 15 seconds for the Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12), who had dropped seven straight to the Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3). Isaiah Mobley had 13 points and six rebounds, and Boogie Ellis scored 11.

Jabari Walker scored 13 points for Colorado, but had the ball stripped away by Drew Peterson with seven seconds left and the Buffaloes trailing by three.

Colorado lost for the second time in eight games.

NO. 21 PROVIDENCE 83, GEORGETOWN 75

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Ed Croswell scored 15 points on 7-for-7 shooting and Noah Horchler had 14 points and seven rebounds to lead Providence past Georgetown.

Al Durham added 15 points and Nate Watson scored 10 for the Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East), who won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Donald Carey led Georgetown (6-9, 0-4) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kaiden Rice finished with 19 points for the Hoyas, who have lost four straight.

NO. 25 UCONN 75, BUTLER 56

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Martin scored 25 of his career-high 27 points in the second half and Connecticut beat Butler for the second time this week.

Adama Sanogo added 15 points and Isaiah Whaley had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (13-4, 4-2 Big East), who trailed by four at halftime but shot 67% in the second half to take control. Two nights earlier, UConn beat Butler 76-59 at home in a game that was rescheduled from Jan. 1 because of COVID-19.

Chuck Harris came off the bench to score 16 points for the Bulldogs (9-9, 2-5), who have lost three in a row and five of six.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball, https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

Texas Christian stuns No. 15 Iowa State 59-44

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Damion Baugh scored 23 points to help Texas Christian upset No. 15 Iowa State 59-44 on Saturday. Baugh hit 11 of 17 shots, while TCU (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) held the Cyclones to their lowest point total in the 50-year history of Hilton Coliseum. The previous low was 45 points against Tennessee in 2018.
The Associated Press

Flagler, Cryer lead No. 5 Baylor past Oklahoma 65-51

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Adam Flagler scored 16 points, and No. 5 Baylor defeated Oklahoma 65-51 on Saturday. LJ Cryer added 14 points and Matthew Mayer had 12 for the Bears (17-2, 5-2 Big 12). The defending national champions bounced back to win both games this week after losing at home to Texas Tech and Oklahoma State the previous week.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Associated Press

Gillespie scores 28, No. 11 Villanova beats Georgetown 85-74

WASHINGTON (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 28 points, Justin Moore added 19 and No. 11 Villanova won at Georgetown 85-74 on Saturday. Gillespie connected on 6 of 9 3-pointers, including four in the second half. Villanova erased an eight-point, second-half deficit to continue its dominance over Georgetown. The Wildcats (14-5, 7-2 Big East) have won five of six over the Hoyas and 17 of the last 20.
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

Irish make 15 3-pointers, beat Louisville 82-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Blake Wesley scored 22 points and Notre Dame sank 15 3-pointers in taking an 82-70 victory over Louisville on Saturday. Wesley was one of four Notre Dame players with three 3-pointers and the Fighting Irish had a total of 15 on 23 attempts for 65%. They shot 67% overall against the Atlantic Coast Conference’s top field-goal percentage defense (40.1).
LOUISVILLE, KY
Person
Rob Phinisee
The Associated Press

Mosley scores 40, Missouri State beat No. 22 Loyola Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Isiaih Mosley scored 40 points and Missouri State beat No. 22 Loyola Chicago 79-69 on Saturday, ending the Ramblers’ 10-game winning streak. Donovan Clay added 16 points and Gaige Prim 11 for the Bears (15-6, 6-2 Missouri Valley Conference), who last beat an AP Top 25 team Dec. 28, 2011, when they defeated No. 21 Creighton 77-65.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Bryant keys South Carolina comeback, beats Georgia 83-66

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Keyshawn Bryant keyed a 24-0 run by scoring 12 of his 19 points as South Carolina rallied past Georgia 83-66 on Saturday. On a three-game losing streak coming into the contest, the senior forward promised that the team was “gonna figure this out.” The solution came together midway through the second half.
The Associated Press

Hellems, Smith lead NC State past Virginia 77-63

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jericole Hellems scored 21 points, Terquavion Smith added 20 and North Carolina State defeated Virginia 77-63 on Saturday, a rare home win over the Cavaliers. NC State last beat Virginia in Raleigh on Feb. 21, 2009. The Cavaliers had won seven straight at NC State...
RALEIGH, NC
The Associated Press

Griffin hits 5 3s, No. 6 Duke beats Syracuse 79-59

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — AJ Griffin attempted 10 shots Saturday, nine of them from behind the arc. If Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski had his way, Griffin would’ve put up even more. “AJ is our best shooter. I’d really like for him to be even more aggressive,” Krzyzewski said. “He’s a key guy, there’s no question about it. Every guy on our team has complete confidence in him.”
The Associated Press

Russ Smith all smiles as Louisville retires his No. 2 jersey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Worried that he might become emotional, Russ Smith simply basked in the energy of a proud moment. Louisville’s former All-America guard flashed a huge smile on Saturday as a black curtain was pulled back to reveal his No. 2 jersey hanging from the KFC Yum! Center rafters next to four other Cardinal men’s basketball greats. Smith joins an exclusive group including Wes Unseld (31), Darrell Griffith (35), Pervis Ellison (42) and Charlie Tyra (8), and he thanked a charged crowd for supporting him as he made his dream possible.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Associated Press

Portland’s Lillard discusses his surgery, possible return

During the Tokyo Olympics, when Damian Lillard’s abdominal injury flared up, Jrue Holiday suggested it was time for surgery. Lillard finally took his fellow Olympian’s advice and had the procedure Jan. 13. The Trail Blazers’ star point guard spoke to reporters Saturday for the first time since the injury sidelined him on Jan. 3.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

