CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Just four days after the Charleston County School Board voted to remove the Coastal Community Foundation’s Reimagine Schools proposal from the agenda, CCF President and CEO Darrin Goss sent an email to the board asking that it be put back on the agenda at the next meeting. The email also asked the board to let them know by Tuesday, January 18 if the proposal will be on the agenda.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 3 DAYS AGO