ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield Young Professional Society and AD club of Western Mass meet in Holyoke

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41O5oU_0drbVXaE00

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. ( WWLP )- The next generation of local business leaders gathered Thursday night.

The “Springfield Young Professional Society” came together with the “AD Club of Western Mass” to host a mix and mingle night. The event happened at the “Paper City Bar and Grill” in Holyoke.

Holyoke Soldiers Home Coalition leaders to receive “Above and Beyond Award”

YPS hosts events every month to support and encourage young professionals to get involved and invest in their communities. On Thursday, members were able to share ideas and common interests, while networking over some great food and drink.

Meghan Rothschild, a Board Member of YPS and AD Club told 22News, “These events are important because we are trying to build a better community here in western mass and in order to do that we need to network with one another, we need to know one another, we need to help support one another, and get each other jobs and opportunities so that’s what tonight is all about.”

YPS is always looking for new members. To join, click this link here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

AIC holding free COVID-19 booster clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A free COVID-19 booster clinic will be held at American International College (AIC) on Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26. The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center, West Wing Gallery, located at 1000 State Street, Springfield, MA. Eligible persons […]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Holyoke, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Holyoke, MA
Government
City
Holyoke, MA
Springfield, MA
Government
Springfield, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Holyoke, MA
Sports
Holyoke, MA
Society
Springfield, MA
Sports
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Professional#Mass#Board#Yps#Ad Club#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

Polito forecasts $31-million increase in unrestricted aid

With state tax revenues continuing to blow past projections, municipal leaders said Friday they are disappointed in Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito's forecast that cities and towns would share a collective $31.5 million hike in the pot of unrestricted local aid they receive from Beacon Hill.
BOSTON, MA
WWLP

Omicron wave leaves US food banks scrambling for volunteers

Food banks across the country are experiencing a critical shortage of volunteers as the omicron variant frightens people away from their usual shifts, and companies and schools that regularly supply large groups of volunteers are canceling their participation over virus fears.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy