Dying Light 2: Stay Human delayed for Nintendo Switch

By Matthew Liebl
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light 2: Stay Human has suffered yet another delay, but this time only effecting the Nintendo Switch cloud. The highly anticipated post-apocalyptical survival action-adventure, and sequel to 2015’s Dying Light, is still releasing on February 4 for PlayStation, Xbox and PC, but Switch owners will have to wait a bit...

