Salem police seek armed Columbia Bank robbery suspect
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery at a Salem Columbia Bank just before 6 p.m. Friday.
According to Salem police, the male suspect had a handgun and demanded money from employees. The suspect fled the Southeast Commercial Street location after employees gave him the money.
The suspect was described as a white man, about 5′ 10″ tall and bigger build. The man was last seen wearing a black mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket and black pants.
Authorities ask anyone with information on the robbery to call the Salem Tips Line at 503-588-8477.
