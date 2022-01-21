ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Salem police seek armed Columbia Bank robbery suspect

By Michaela Bourgeois
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dqegz_0drbUmq200

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery at a Salem Columbia Bank just before 6 p.m. Friday.

According to Salem police, the male suspect had a handgun and demanded money from employees. The suspect fled the Southeast Commercial Street location after employees gave him the money.

  • Authorities are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery at a Salem Columbia Bank just before 6 p.m. Friday (Salem Police Department).
  • Authorities are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery at a Salem Columbia Bank just before 6 p.m. Friday (Salem Police Department).
  • Authorities are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery at a Salem Columbia Bank just before 6 p.m. Friday (Salem Police Department).

The suspect was described as a white man, about 5′ 10″ tall and bigger build. The man was last seen wearing a black mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket and black pants.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the robbery to call the Salem Tips Line at 503-588-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KOIN 6 News

Truck transporting 100 monkeys crashes in Central PA

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trailer carrying 100 monkeys collided with a dump truck off I-80 Friday, four monkeys have gone missing. As of Saturday morning, one monkey is still unaccounted for. If anyone sees the monkey please do not try to catch it, call 911 and wait for the authorities. According to State […]
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police#Columbia Bank#Salem Police Department#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy