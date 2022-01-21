Salem police seek armed Columbia Bank robbery suspect

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery at a Salem Columbia Bank just before 6 p.m. Friday.

According to Salem police, the male suspect had a handgun and demanded money from employees. The suspect fled the Southeast Commercial Street location after employees gave him the money.

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of an armed robbery at a Salem Columbia Bank just before 6 p.m. Friday (Salem Police Department).

The suspect was described as a white man, about 5′ 10″ tall and bigger build. The man was last seen wearing a black mask, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black jacket and black pants.

Authorities ask anyone with information on the robbery to call the Salem Tips Line at 503-588-8477.

