ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spike Lee will receive DGA’s Lifetime Achievement Award

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhZ5D_0drbUlxJ00

Filmmaker Spike Lee will receive the Directors Guild of America’s highest honor in March.

The Academy Award-winning director, the creative spark behind “Do The Right Thing,” “Malcolm X” and “BlacKkKlansman,” will receive the DGA’s Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Achievement in Motion Picture Direction, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The award “recognizes extraordinary efforts in the art of cinema.”

Lee, 64, will receive the award on March 12 during the 74th DGA Awards ceremony, the guild announced Wednesday.

“Icon. Trailblazer. Visionary. Spike Lee has changed the face of cinema, and there is no single word that encapsulates his significance to the craft of directing,” Lesli Linka Glatter, president of the DGA, said in a statement. “From his groundbreaking ‘Do the Right Thing,’ ‘BlacKkKlansman’ and everything in between -- to his signature ‘double dolly’ shot, Spike is an innovator on so many levels. His bold and passionate storytelling over the past three decades has masterfully entertained, as it held a stark mirror to our society and culture.”

Only 35 directors have received the DGA’s lifetime achievement award, Variety reported. Past winners have included Frank Capra (1959), Alfred Hitchcock (1968), Orson Welles (1984), Billy Wilder (1985), Steven Spielberg (2000), Martin Scorsese (2003), Milos Forman (2013) and Ridley Scott (2017).

The award winners are selected by past and present presidents of the guild, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Producers Guild Awards: Mary Parent to Receive Selznick Honor

Mary Parent, the Oscar-nominated film producer who is behind this year’s Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong, has been tapped for the Producers Guild of America’s highest honor, the David O. Selznick Achievement Award, which recognizes a producer for an “outstanding body of work in motion pictures,” the PGA announced Thursday. The honor — which has previously gone to the likes of Steven Spielberg, Barbara Broccoli, Gale Anne Hurd, Brian Grazer, David Heyman, Kevin Feige, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner — will be presented at the 33rd PGA Awards on March 19 at the Fairmont Century Plaza. “Mary has been at...
MOVIES
Deadline

Joseph Reidy & Garry Hood To Receive Special DGA Awards For Contributions To The Guild

Joseph Reidy will receive the DGA’s Frank Capra Achievement Award and Garry Hood will receive the guild’s Franklin J. Schaffner Achievement Award at the 74th annual DGA Awards on Jan. 27 in recognition of their “extraordinary contributions” to the guild. “Joe Reidy and Garry Hood are widely respected leaders in their fields who have dedicated themselves to representing their fellow members, standing up for their rights, and giving back to their union – including most recently through their participation on our Covid-19 return- to-work committee,” said DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter. “Our guild draws its strength from the service and commitment...
MARTIN SCORSESE
The Hollywood Reporter

Jane Campion to Receive Honor at Art Directors Guild Awards

Jane Campion is set to be honored a the 26th Annual Art Directors Guild’s Excellence in Production Design Awards. The Power of the Dog director will receive the esteemed Cinematic Imagery Award, ADG President Nelson Coates, ADG, and Awards Producer Michael Allen Glover, ADG announced Friday. The 26th annual ceremony is set to return with a live event on March 5 at at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The ADG Awards honor excellence in Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. The ADG’s Cinematic Imagery Award is given to those whose body of work in the film and television industry has enhanced the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Remembering Peter Bogdanovich, a Storyteller Who Kept Old Hollywood’s Memory Alive

Peter Bogdanovich was born too late, but also at just the right time. The 82-year-old film critic, historian, advocate and maker, who died Thursday, first blinked his eyes in 1939, the year Alfred Hitchcock moved to Hollywood, Mr. Smith went to Washington and John Ford made “Stagecoach.” He’d surely love to have worked during the 50-year “Golden Age” he identified as 1912-1962. And though he is most closely associated with the New Hollywood movement of the late ’60s and ’70s, his filmography feels anything but modern. Bogdanovich’s two best films, “The Last Picture Show” (1971) and “Paper Moon” (1973) were shot in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Frank Capra
Person
Billy Wilder
Person
Lesli Linka Glatter
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Spike Lee
Person
Steven Spielberg
The Independent

‘He threatened my career’: 22 actors who didn’t get along with their directors

The Hollywood ideal is for actors and directors to make magic together. Think Gena Rowlands or John Cassavetes, or Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. But sometimes, regardless of the quality of the film that gets made, actors can’t stand their directors and vice versa.What’s interesting about actor-director feuds, though, is that it’s very easy to keep quiet about them. Nobody gets along with everyone, and having many creative people operating in a tiny bubble will inevitably spark tension. So if a bit of off-camera vitriol spills out from the set and into public record, you just know real toxicity...
MOVIES
Variety

Lily Tomlin to Receive AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards Career Achievement Honor

AARP The Magazine announced on Wednesday that Lily Tomlin will receive this year’s Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award. Tomlin will be honored at the 20th anniversary special of the annual Movies for Grownups Awards, which will broadcast on March 18 at 9 p.m. ET by Great Performances on PBS. “I am honored to receive this award from AARP. There are so few grownups in the world. I am happy to be one. I feel I am not only a grownup, but I am mature for my age and that’s the truthhhhh!” the “Grace and Frankie” star said in a written...
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cate Blanchett on Her Double Oscar Buzz, Skipping ‘Ricardos’ and New Pedro Almodóvar Movie

Cate Blanchett delivers two outstanding performances that are both in the awards conversation this year: “Don’t Look Up” and “Nightmare Alley.” The star shepherds grace and a hypnotic trance that has the viewer hanging on every single word she releases. With another impressive turn in Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up,” Blanchett is a contender in what is easily our strongest field of supporting actress contenders in the last 30 years. Blanchett was shortlisted at BAFTA for “Don’t Look Up,” and also picked up a SAG Award nod for Guillermo del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley.” Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast recently spoke with Blanchett about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dga#Art Directors Guild#Awards Ceremony#Film Star#Trailblazer#Cox Media Group
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ Runs Nearly 3 Hours With Credits

Buckle up. Matt Reeves’ new The Batman movie runs two hours and 55 minutes. The hefty running time includes about eight minutes of credits, insiders at Warner Bros. confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. As such, it’s the longest running time of any solo Batman pic and one of the longest for a theatrical superhero movie, behind rival Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, which ran three hours and one minute on its way to becoming the No. 2 top-grossing film of all time at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation. Overall, the record holder for longest superhero pic is Zack Snyder’s Justice...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Last Snapshot of Oscar Race Before Nomination Voting

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR, SAG West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR The Power of the...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2021: A Photo Gallery

It was another Year of Covid in 2021, and the sadness extended to many beloved and groundbreaking people in the show business and media worlds who died during the past 12 months. Scroll through a photo gallery above. The acting world lost such giants as Betty White who died on New Year’s Eve eve, Ed Asner, Cicely Tyson, Charles Grodin, Jessica Walter, Christopher Plummer, Michael K. Williams, Hal Holbrook, George Segal, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Powell and Ned Beatty. We also pay tribute to filmmakers including Melvin Van Peebles, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bertrand Travernier, Richard Donner, Michael Apted and Roger Michell. The executive and producing worlds...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Gal Gadot Says Controversial ‘Cleopatra’ Will Be ‘What the World Needs to Hear Now’

The upcoming epic “Cleopatra” is moving ahead with star Gal Gadot, despite being dogged by controversy and a recent shift in the director’s chair, as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” filmmaker Kari Skogland is now taking over for “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. Back when the movie was first announced in December 2020, it stirred up controversy due to the fact that Gadot is an Israeli actress playing an Egyptian queen of mixed race. But without revealing too much, Gadot told InStyle Magazine (via Variety) what to expect about the movie, which she says will tell “the story the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
47K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy